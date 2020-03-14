Douglas hospital announces it admitted possible coronavirus patient
Douglas hospital announces it admitted possible coronavirus patient

  • Updated
Memorial Hospital of Converse County

A patient admitted to Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas has been tested for COVID-19.

 Seth Klamann, Star-Tribune

A patient at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas warranted a COVID-19 test and is awaiting results from the Wyoming Department of Health.

The patient was admitted Friday. They did not have a fever but "underlying medical conditions required hospitalization," according to a Saturday afternoon news release.

The hospital is activating its Hospital Emergency Incident Commands System and creating an Emergency Operations Center in light of the spread of coronavirus. It is restricting visitors and guests and reducing some services as precautionary steps. 

Only patients with appointments or needed hospital services will be allowed into the hospital.

The hospital has established a COVID-19 Hotline managed by its emergency department. It can be reached at 307-358-7399.

 
