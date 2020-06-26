Dr. Alexia Harrist discusses Wyoming's coronavirus surge, with new public health orders around the corner

Reasons for spread

“I think that, especially as spring and summer have arrived and there was such a long period of time where a lot of activities were restricted, that people are out and participating in activities,” she said. “And I think that it’s not like they can’t do that, but that there is a way to do that safely and to take relatively simple precautions to both help prevent yourself from getting infected but also to help prevent the spread of infections within your communities as a whole.

“And we’ve been talking about these steps the whole outbreak, but really trying as hard as possible to physically distance yourself from others who are not in your household. So, staying six feet away from others who aren't in your household. Wearing face coverings when you do have to get within six feet of others. That, again, helps prevent you from spreading the virus to others if you’re sick and you don’t know it. Because we do know that people who don’t have any symptoms or have very mild symptoms but have the virus could still spread it to others. And then to limit the group sizes that you’re in so that if somebody does have the virus, you’re limiting the number of people that are impacted.”