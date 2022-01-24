Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho tribes to receive federal COVID-19 assistance

The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes will each receive roughly $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday.

Each tribe is set to receive $1,035,000 from the federal grants.

According to a release from HUD, the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority plans to put the money towards “quarantine services, utility payments, and personal protective equipment to families impacted by COVID-19.”

The Northern Arapaho’s share is set to go toward two mobile medical units, which will provide health care and temporary shelter for those impacted by the virus.

The grants are part of HUD’s Indian Community Block Grant program, funded by the American Rescue Plan. Wyoming’s tribes did not receive any money in this program’s first two rounds of COVID payments, according to data from HUD. They have, however, received other federal money that has gone to COVID services, stimulus payments and other pandemic response expenses.

This tranche of funding totals $83 million, split among 74 tribal communities across the U.S. Thursday’s release said that additional tribal grants will be announced on a “rolling basis,” as there is roughly $71 million left to disburse from the community block grant ARPA allocation.

“It is imperative that we continue providing Tribal communities with resources needed to protect the health and safety of their communities,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman in the release.

Last week, the Northern Arapaho Business Council voted unanimously to stop approving requests for hotel stays for tribal members needing to quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

At the end of 2021, COVID-19 emergency measures were slightly relaxed on the Wind River Indian Reservation, allowing buildings on the reservation to operate at 50% capacity, rather than 25% under previous orders. Tribal health officers may approve plans for higher capacities on a case-by-case basis. Masks continue to be mandated in reservation buildings and offices.

The Northern Arapaho were hit particularly hard by the virus during the pandemic’s first few months. Tribal members accounted for a third of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities. Cases fell off after the tribe implemented a stay-at-home order.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

