From the editor

Editor's note: A change in COVID-19 updates

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

For roughly two years, the Casper Star-Tribune has provided daily updates on the number of new COVID-19 cases in Wyoming. Over time, we expanded those updates to include information on recoveries, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations, along with other trends.

As case numbers decline dramatically, we feel it makes sense at this time to reduce the frequency of these updates. Starting today, therefore, the Star-Tribune will be publishing case numbers on a weekly basis.

Weekly updates will run in Wednesday’s Star-Tribune. They will include much of the same information, including the number of infections, hospitalizations and vaccinations. We’ll still post updates when the state releases new fatality information. And we’ll continue to cover the pandemic on the front page and in our local section.

This decision reflects the fact that the situation surrounding COVID-19 has changed. If it changes again, we will adjust the frequency of our coverage accordingly.

If you have questions about the change, or want to share your thoughts with us, please contact Star-Tribune editor Joshua Wolfson at josh.wolfson@trib.com.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

Editor

