Eight test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary

Eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in the latest round of testing as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Tests were given to 20% of staff and inmates as a surveillance measure.

The tests were administered last week, finding six inmates and two staff members positive.

A Tuesday statement from the Department of Corrections said they would be releasing results from tests given Monday at other Wyoming prisons as they become available.

“All positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Department (of Health) and our health care provider (Corizon Health Inc.) in accordance with CDC guidelines,” the statement said.

This report comes after DOC Director Dan Shannon told the Joint Appropriations Committee Friday that nearly 25% of people incarcerated in Wyoming have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports that another 20% of staff have received positive results, and 33% of staff have been placed in quarantine after exposure to the virus.

As of Tuesday, Wyoming remains one of just six states without any inmate deaths due to the coronavirus.

