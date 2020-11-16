Eight Wyoming counties seek local mask orders including Natrona

Gordon hasn't said what new measures may be ahead, but that they are forthcoming. The state has extended its standing health orders one week, and in the meantime, Gordon said he will talk with community and business leaders.

“Before we get too far down this road we want to make sure those that are impacted by the orders are part of that process,” he said.

It's unclear how statewide or local mask orders would be received. More than 62% of respondents to a November Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll supported mask requirements in indoor public places, the highest percentage in the poll’s lifetime. Health officials have continuously called for mask policies, and residents across the Equality State have signed an online petition calling for such an order.

But resistance to health orders has been constant since the pandemic emerged in March. Residents at a recent public meeting in Natrona County shouted down officials who were attempting to share details on the state of COVID-19 in the community. Protesters have gathered multiple times outside of the state capitol to oppose mask requirements in schools and other health orders.