Employers face worker-safety challenges during pandemic

Penalties may not be enough to correct unsafe conditions at all workplaces, Orchard said. “It doesn’t have much teeth,” he said of the agency. “Where’s the incentive?” he asked.

Employers have responsibilities beyond providing a safe workplace, including reporting to OSHA any work injury that results in hospitalization or death. Being told to stay home and recover from COVID-19, even a confirmed case of the coronavirus, does not qualify as a hospitalization, Godman said.

Wyoming’s State Fraternal Order of Police supports a nationwide effort to have states presume that any law enforcement officer who contracts COVID-19 was infected while on duty, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page. The Wyoming group is seeking that presumption in Wyoming for law enforcement and other first responders, the post said.

Businesses also should keep logs of safety lectures, classes and instruction so they can easily show an inspector that they have briefed workers on workplace hazards and how to mitigate them.

Because of the pandemic, many jobs that otherwise would not put workers in jeopardy are now more dangerous. Many employees find themselves in what federal OSHA classifies as the medium-risk category. Those are jobs that require frequent and/or close contact with people who may be infected.