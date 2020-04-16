Even more Wyomingites say employment has been affected by coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly 40 percent of Wyoming residents told University of Wyoming researchers that they or a relative has been laid off because of the spread of the coronavirus and its effects on the economy, an even higher total than earlier this month.

When UW's Survey and Analysis Center asked Wyomingites late last month whether they or a family member had lost their job because of the pandemic, roughly a third said they had. That number has increased as people seeking unemployment benefits continue to climb and social distancing efforts continue to impact Wyoming's economy.

There was also an increase in the number of people who say their hours or pay have been cut because of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous version of the survey, published on April 2, found that more than 50 percent reported changes to their work loads. This latest report says more than 60 percent now report hour or pay cuts.

Just under 500 Wyomingites were surveyed on April 13 by UW researchers, the university said in a press release. The margin of error is 4.4 percent. There was a slight drop in the people who see the disease as a real threat and not blown out of proportion, though 61 percent still believe that to be true.