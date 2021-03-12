A year ago, COVID-19 hit Wyoming. To piece together those frantic first days, the Star-Tribune spoke with more than a dozen key figures about the virus that changed everything.

Early 2020

On Jan. 21, the U.S. confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a Washington state resident who had traveled to Wuhan, China. The first outbreaks began in Washington and New York City. Meanwhile, in Wyoming, the coronavirus remained a distant concern.

Jamie Purcell, Wyoming Food for Thought Project executive director: In January, I had an older volunteer who used to be a nurse and she sat down in my office and said, "OK, Jamie, what's your plan?" And I said, "What are you talking about?" And she said, "This COVID thing that's happening. What's your plan?"

Jillian Balow, Wyoming superintendent of public instruction: As I was visiting with superintendents and teachers and principals, we were having conversations about the things that were going on in our schools, and then sort of toward the end, it was like, "Well, we'd better talk about this virus thing." And we said a couple of words: "Should it get bad — but it probably won’t because it’s Wyoming, and no one really knows — but if it gets bad, hang in there." And that was sort of our message to one another.

Steve Freel, Casper mayor: All of us in the very beginning, we kind of looked at what was going on around the world, and then you start getting your first cases up in Washington, and it's like, yeah, well, this isn't gonna be really that big of a deal yet. A few people are going to get sick here and there.

Purcell: And I said, "Oh, it's not going to get to Wyoming, I'm not worried about it, it's going to be fine." So, famous last words.

Dr. Andy Dunn, Wyoming Medical Center chief of staff: Back in the spring, we didn't know anything. And I say we didn’t know anything meaning that there was just a lot of conflicting guidelines and reports. We knew how to test. We knew PPE. Looking back on it, we didn't — and we own this — no one truly understood.

Dr. Ian Hunter, Sheridan County health officer/Sheridan Memorial Hospital hospitalist: I remember specifically talking as a group of us — internal medicine docs, hospital docs — I think we said, "Now we've surpassed 1,000 meetings about COVID, and we have yet to have a COVID patient." We were kind of all whining about how many meetings we've had. So we had all these plans in place, but we still didn't know what we were dealing with.

Freel: I come from a background in law enforcement. And every situation over there, it's never the same, but we've been through 'em. And so you pretty much know how to handle those types of things. But when you have a pandemic come through here, it's a whole different game. I mean, there's absolutely no playbook, there's nothing to go off.

Chad Baldwin, University of Wyoming associate VP for marketing and communications: It seemed pretty remote when I first heard about it, absolutely. I mean, I had recalled personally hearing about various versions of the flu in different parts of the world that never really amount to much in terms of impact on my life, or at least on Wyoming and for the country, for that matter.

How this story was reported Eight Star-Tribune staff members interviewed more than a dozen people to collect their memories of the first five days of COVID-19 in Wyoming. Their quotes were edited for clarity and arranged into a narrative. In a traditional story, when words in the middle of a quote have been omitted, the Star-Tribune indicates this with an ellipsis (...). To better organize the oral history format, ellipses were not used in the story. However, the Star-Tribune avoided such omissions where possible and refrained from making any edits that would change the context of the quotes.

Purcell: I was stupidly optimistic that this thing called COVID was really not going to be that big of a deal.

Balow: It was just sort of maybe a bit of denial and hoping for the best, and not quite preparing for the worst on that day that we heard about the first Wyoming case.

Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio news director: That last week, I had gone to a meeting with (State Health Officer Dr. Alexia) Harrist, who explained sort of how the state was going to approach it in a (legislative) committee room packed with people. I don't remember how many were there but it was certainly 30-40, I would think. It's packed with people in this small room, and she's explaining to us, "Well, you don't want to be packed in a small room." And I was thinking, "Should I be here?"

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Early in the day, officials at Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, called a news conference to urge calm as the virus began to spread rapidly across the country. People in Wyoming had begun buying basic supplies like toilet paper in bulk, leaving local store shelves bare. That evening, the Wyoming Department of Health announced the state's first case: a Sheridan County woman.

Dr. Ian Hunter: I remember Ebola, every hospital in the country kind of scrambled and tried to buy things like gloves. You just can't find stuff. And so we had kind of been doing a lot of that. And then I was a hospitalist. I was actually in the ER admitting a patient when I got the call that we were the first county in Wyoming to have a case.

Chad Baldwin: I think that first case in Wyoming was what was sort of like, “Oh, yeah. Here it comes.”

Hunter: All I knew is that we had coronavirus in Sheridan County. And we were hearing horror stories out of New York. Italy, especially. So we really didn't know what the disease looks like, what an ill person with coronavirus would be like. We didn't quite know how infective it was or what percentage of people would be sick.

Dr. Andy Dunn: When that hit, I think everything just stopped. My world just stopped for a second. Because I'm chief of staff in the hospital, because I'm chief of primary care, I do a lot of leadership things. And when you hear badness going on overseas and you start hearing that badness is now in Washington state and some other confirmed cases and then just a couple of hours away down the road, or up I-25, then it starts to become a reality.

Hunter: I think I admitted four patients with pneumonia that day. And the next day we admitted two more. And on that day, Wyoming had 10 tests that we could do. So we had six people we were admitting to the hospital with pneumonia symptoms. I'd never seen a coronavirus case, so I didn't know what they looked like. We had 10 tests, and my hospital administration is meeting about, "How are we going to get personal protective equipment?" because we can't find gloves and masks and N-95s. It was just kind of crazy, the unknown of that all.

(Editor's note: The pneumonia patients later tested negative for the coronavirus.)

Hunter: I was busy just trying to get ahead of things in a situation where you couldn't. And I think my main thing was the testing. We didn't have tests. That's what was driving me crazy. There were so many restrictions about who could get tested. You didn't know what the disease looked like, and you couldn't test for it, but you knew it was out there. That was the worst part.

Jamie Purcell: I feel like the NBA was already shutting down basketball games, right? Like, things were starting to happen already. But because we live in Wyoming, we still have this unreasonable naivete that it's not going to happen here, it's Wyoming nothing's going to happen, and then things kept happening and it got closer and closer and closer to home.

Hunter: Did we have one case? Or was that just the first one? I didn't know if it was somebody who traveled or not traveled. Did they get it in Sheridan? All that stuff. Eventually, I was able to contact the patient and figured out they probably got it in Jackson.

Mark Gordon, governor: Teton County was really concerned with what was going to happen with that influx of every skier in the country coming to Teton County. I had also talked to (Montana Gov. Steve) Bullock, and (Idaho Gov. Brad) Little. And everyone was reporting the same thing. So our first order of business was to sort of figure out what we needed to do to make sure that Teton County would be safe, that the ski resort would be able to idle down safely and successfully, that we would be able to get people out of the airport and home.

Hunter: And I felt so bad for this person (who tested positive). It's small-town Wyoming. Word gets out, and if a couple people know then pretty quick everybody knows. But it's still pretty raw, and it was a very difficult thing emotionally for that person. Most people are great, and they're very understanding, but there were some people who were just kind of mean about it. There were other people who were scared, but it was rough for that person. I felt really bad for them.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

On the morning after Wyoming's first COVID-19 case was discovered, large events around the country continued to be shut down or postponed. The Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships, however, were scheduled to begin that day in Casper.

Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County health officer: I wake up in the morning and I'm feeling uneasy about this basketball tournament, and then I actually pay attention to my alma mater, University of Massachusetts basketball, and they were scheduled to play in a tournament that morning and it got canceled.

Ron Laird, Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner: We had State Spirit the day before and we had about 5,000 people in (what was then called the Casper Events Center) the day before. And that was the day that everything started to break. We had the first case in Wyoming, some of the NCAA conference tournaments started shutting down, the NBA shut down. So I was wondering if we were going to be able to play.

Brad Murphy, Ford Wyoming Center director: Our regional vice president was here on March 11 and we were meeting with Tim Cortez, who is our contract administrator for the city, and we were talking the future and how great things were going at the Casper Events Center, and Rick (Hontz), my boss, kind of mentioned in passing, "Well, I just hope this coronavirus thing doesn't rear up in the near future." And boy, was that prophetic or what.

Cody Helenbolt, Douglas girls basketball head coach: Starting on Wednesday night I didn’t sleep that well because I was just waiting to hear.

Laird: I was getting a lot of requests from media wanting to know if the tournament was still on. So I got together with Brad and we decided to put out a joint press release saying that the tournament was on. We were literally typing the first sentence of it when the 9 o’clock game started and that’s when the health department called. Their first demand was, "You can go ahead and play, but you can’t have any fans." I asked if we could at least have parents and they said nope. And I asked if we could have media and they said nope. And I asked if we could at least video stream the games, and they said they would let us do that.

Helenbolt: We had warmed up for 20 minutes and they were getting ready to introduce the starting lineups. They had kicked the parents out, and we had tears with that because there were parents not being able to see their kids’ last game. We called all the kids back into the locker room and said, "Hey, this isn’t great, but at least we get to play. Even though your parents can’t be here, work hard and make them proud."

Dowell: I was working at the hospital and I looked on my cellphone and saw multiple cancellations across the country. I look at some of the reports going on in my infectious diseases world and I said, "I can't in good conscience do this." And so I called over at public health — I may have driven over there — and said we can't do this. I know it's going to be unpopular, but I think it could cost lives. And we set that in motion.

Murphy: I got a call at roughly 9:30 from Anna Kinder from Casper-Natrona County Health Department telling me that she was on her way up, that they were very concerned about coronavirus, that she was talking with the docs and that she would be up in just a few minutes to visit with me with the fact that we were probably going to have to shut the tournament down.

Laird: So we made the announcement at halftime of the first game that this was going to be the last game. And by the time that we got done with all of that, we came back up and we were going to change our press release, obviously, and the health department was here and said they were shutting us down. It was pretty chaotic, especially just trying to deal with everything at once. With this all being so new to all of us, we really didn’t have a choice but to do what the health department told us to do and shut down.

Helenbolt: Honestly, once they kicked the fans out I thought, "OK, the risk is mitigated here so we should be good to go." So then when it was canceled after they kicked the fans out I was in shock. One of the seniors asked me, "Does this mean my basketball career is over?" And I had to tell her that it probably was because I didn’t see any way that they could make it up.

Dowell: The rapid increase in cases nationally, the fact that this was a huge group of people in one location, the risk involved not so much necessarily to the students, although we didn't know too much about this then, but the parents and the grandparents, the fact that NCAA basketball had stopped all their games, all their tournaments and everything. And the pros were looking at this and I said, I can't be a part of this and have people dying because I was worried about making a controversial decision.

Brook Kaufman, Visit Casper CEO/Natrona County commissioner: Later that day the city manager called me and asked me if I knew that they were going to cancel the tournaments and I said, no, I didn't know from a Visit Casper perspective and I certainly didn't know from a county commissioner perspective as well.

Mayor Steve Freel: It would have been nice to be able to sit down and have that conversation between the health doctors and the government, the people running the county and the city themselves, to make an informed decision and hear each other out about why do the health doctors think it's the right thing to do? And why do we feel as government officials it's not? Let's make the right decision that affects people properly. In that situation, I mean, when you talk about the economy, you take an event like that, and you're talking one-plus million dollars that this community suffers from by that leaving. I wasn't happy about it at all. I mean, I've made no bones about that.

Kaufman: I think it was just very surreal. Those tournaments are critical to our economy, and we enjoy welcoming friends and fans and families, and those tournaments are really important to our community in a lot of ways.

Renee Penton-Jones, Ramkota Hotel general manager/Regency Hotel Management regional director of operations: You couldn't even find room in the lobby to stand, and then boom. It was absolutely scary, chilly dead. Everybody made a mass exodus.

Murphy: It was like surreal, is this really happening? And we went home on a Thursday afternoon when we should have been packed with people in our building.

Penton-Jones: There's compassion because a lot of those families, that's their son’s senior year, and his only championship he's going to have unless he goes on to college, so there were a lot of people crying. There were people screaming, there were people pissed that this was being done to their kids, and plus they spent a lot of money to come to Casper and stay here to support their children. And there was confusion and some people were just so dumbfounded. And as a staff, we were just trying to get answers for them because they're at the front desk going, "Who’s Dr. Dowell and why does he dictate what happens with those tournaments?" So, just trying to assure them that we're doing everything we can to get the information, and then they're getting it too from coaches or from Wyoming High School Activities. So it went from all of the shock and anger and frustration and sadness to just literally nothing, just dead quiet. You can hear the music playing in the lobby and that’s it.

Kaufman: We knew that our hotels were having to lay some people off. And how do I connect people who are displaced with people who are hiring, which were places like Albertsons and Walmart, because there was obviously a run on supplies and food and all of that fear initially. So we set up a job board really quickly to help those displaced workers find work.

Penton-Jones: I can tell you in the first few days, (we lost) about $300,000 of immediate reservations. And that's for the tournament. And then shortly after that, CNFR was canceled. And for that event, we were sold out that whole week. So, it started becoming extremely, extremely costly for us.

Freel: I go back to the fact there's no playbook, there's nothing to follow and say that "in case of a pandemic, break glass, and here's all the answers to the question." There's not a book like that. And so, after further discussions, it's like, OK, I understand where medical was coming from. I don't necessarily agree where they were coming from, but I understand where they were coming from. And they don't have a playbook either. So they had to make the decision that they thought was right. So we all learn from it, and, you know, we move on and just try and do the best thing that we can and make the right decisions throughout this thing that we possibly can and do what's right for the community.

Dowell: I held a press conference that afternoon to explain it. I was told I had death threats made against me, which was unfortunate. But I look back on it now and I say just what I said back then: It was the right thing to do.

Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, 2020

On Friday, then-President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the country. Gov. Mark Gordon followed suit in Wyoming shortly afterward. The state's community colleges announced they would extend their spring breaks. Some began discussing moving to online classes. The state announced it had found its first case inside a long-term care facility.

Dr. Andy Dunn: That morphed in pretty quickly to conversations actually with my wife, because she's a primary care provider too, and we were talking at the time about what do we do with these patients when we see them in the office? And from that conversation came the idea of creating a clinic that just dealt with respiratory symptoms. I think I emailed Thursday night and met with all the administrators Friday morning. So that gave us the weekend to stand it up on that Monday. I walk in, thinking I had some time to move some furniture around, get some protocols in place, but there was a line of people out the building. That first day was not manageable. I underestimated the volume of patients. I underestimated everything.

Dr. Ian Hunter: I've been through incident management training and all this training. I've studied Katrina. But pandemic disaster response on a global level is just crazy.

Bob Beck: We've had things that have — the Matthew Shepard murder here — that would take up a year or take up some time, but nothing like this where you had daily stories. We would have spurts for three months in Laramie where that was huge, but as far as the national story, 9/11 is the only thing I could think of that would necessarily compare with it.

Gov. Mark Gordon: One of the very first things I knew is that I realized it was a bigger job than I could do.

Superintendent Jillian Balow: Obviously, no state leader was prepared to deal to the extent that all of us had to in response to the pandemic. And so, aside from that monumental challenge of pivoting our leadership to focus on almost solely on responding and recovering from the significant crisis, maybe the most significant of our lifetime, was really the challenge of identifying and working with leaders we wouldn’t necessarily have in the past. Prior to January of last year, I couldn’t have told you who our state (health) officer was. And we have been working hand in glove, with not only the state health officer but her staff on making decisions collaboratively. And as you can imagine, school operations and health orders are usually pretty far apart on the spectrum of decision-making. So it was really a matter of like really good communication, and selfless leadership.

Gordon: I think Wyoming was blessed to have Alexia Harrist.

Hunter: I'm in the American College of Physicians, and a lot of years, I'll set up our ACP Wyoming chapter's annual meeting. And I always have Dr. Harrist speak. She gives great talks about whatever, vaping or whatever infectious disease is out there. And so, right at the beginning, I was kind of laughing with her. I was like, "I want you to compare the Ebola outbreak to this pandemic." And her response was, "Oh, my gosh, well, for one thing, the Ebola one was much shorter." And that was in, like, March. She already knew that this was going to be years.

Beck: The thing that has stuck out in my mind since the very beginning is that meeting with Dr. Harrist that she had with legislators and others explaining all this (before the pandemic began). I recall her saying it'll be probably 18 months, and that's what she said at that time because that was how long things took before we get a vaccine. And I remember thinking about that and going, "That's a long time."

Dr. Mark Dowell: When you looked at what was happening in New York City, later in Los Angeles, Miami, Texas, you knew that this was going to be a mess for a long time. The ability to analyze the science and to try to understand the virus and to try to apply public health measures to battle this, it was amazingly difficult. We had to change a lot of policies on the fly based on national and international information. It was tough. It was complicated. The science was difficult, it eventually became political, unfortunately. That was something we were trying like crazy to avoid. And that made it even more difficult. And so it was challenging doing press conferences, answering all the phone calls, doing the interviews, trying to send a consistent message and battling misinformation. It was tough. It wore myself and (Health Officer Dr. Ghazi) Ghanem out. It really did.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

On Sunday afternoon, Teton County became the first school district in Wyoming to announce it would move completely online. That evening, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow said they were recommending schools shut down and move online through the first week of April. Over the next several hours, school districts across Wyoming announced they would close their doors.

Superintendent Jillian Balow: On March 11, I think that the concept of community spread wasn’t something that was part of our vernacular, part of our conversations. But by March 15, we were talking about community spread.

Dr. Ian Hunter: We're a red state. Eventually, everyone was mad that they have to wear masks in school. At that time, I was getting like the, "Oh, my gosh, you need to shut things down. We can't have our kids in school." And we're getting this overwhelming (message). The teachers were scared. A lot of people were very nervous about this.

Balow: At that point we were really looking for as many options as we could. As many legal paths as we could muster to give our local school districts authority and flexibility to make the decisions that they wanted to, and really trying to support that with some legal or policy framework at the state level. And looking at what already existed. You know, it’s obvious that no policy had specifically taken into account what would this scenario look like.

Gov. Mark Gordon: It was pretty clear early on that we would have to have at least an extended spring break.

Balow: I think on March 11 we were thinking, well, if school districts need to close, they can and here is the policy pathway, the legal pathway for that to happen. But by Sunday, just four days later, it was really clear that we needed to support, but not require, a statewide closure. And that is indeed what happened. I think everyone thought we could slow-step it a little bit more, but we couldn’t.

Gordon: So we more or less said it’s going to be across the board. We’re going to close schools until we have a better sense of what is going on. Pretty much stuff started cascading after that.

Balow: Today we have more cases than we did on March 15 in our state, and our schools are completely open for business. And so, it’s all about information. We 110% made the right decision at the right time, with the right information.

Bob Beck: Around the time the university had spring break, they decided we’re not gonna bring these guys back. That was really a dramatic decision for Laramie.

Chad Baldwin: So the idea there was that that was going to hopefully give time for our faculty that makes the switch to online delivery. Although that wasn’t a certainty. At that time, it was like, OK, this will give us some time to get further information, and then make that pivot (to online learning) if we have to. So then, on the 16th, we said, “Hey, we’re gonna, we’re gonna make this switch.”

Jamie Purcell: We kind of all sat down and just had a roundtable and I just said, "Guys, I'm pretty sure they're going to shut down the schools and we can't stop feeding these kids. How are we going to do this?" Number one, we talked about the fact that we were getting ready for our spring break packing anyway, which is our nine-day packing for when kids are out at spring break. But we also knew that we couldn't wait until spring break to do that, and if schools shut down we had to figure out a way to get them food next week. Not only did we need to figure out how to get that much food but the entire country was all of a sudden going into lockdown, and so it wasn't like we just needed 1,200 ramen. Everyone else in the country was also trying to get their own cases of ramen and mac and cheese or whatever.

Balow: I really started to worry about our most vulnerable kids, who were in trailers or apartments or houses with no heat, whose parents weren’t there or didn’t care. Where domestic violence was an issue. I worry so much about their well-being, and what we know about those kids is that schools serve as a support structure emotionally and physically for so many kids across the nation, and right here in Wyoming. And schools also serve as the top recorder for maltreatment and abuse and neglect. And kids weren’t at school.

Purcell: It was a very emotionally exhausting time because for us, it's not an option — we can't just say, "Oh well, there's a pandemic." If these sweet kiddos that we serve aren't eating when they're not in school, what's gonna happen when school's not there all of a sudden?

Gordon: The school issue I think we could have handled much better. It felt like a disorganized retreat. And I think we could have done that much better.

Looking back, looking ahead

As cases began to increase that spring, the governor announced additional restrictions on businesses. Those restrictions began to ease in May. Cases remained low through the summer, but began to surge in the fall until more than 1 in 100 Wyomingites had an active infection of the virus. Hospitals began to buckle under the influx of COVID-19 patients. The spike finally began to ebb after counties and the state imposed mask ordinances. The virus infected 55,000 people and killed nearly 700 in its first year in Wyoming.

Brook Kaufman: You always write the business contingency plans for a tornado or an earthquake or a flood or the internet goes down, heaven forbid, or whatever. But never in our business contingency plan did we have a plan for a pandemic. And we do now. I’m like, we're gonna be so good at this, though, you know what I mean? Now you feel ready for anything, and that's not true because it’s gonna be the next thing that you didn't predict.

Dr. Andy Dunn: As a doctor, I think I came into it with tunnel vision, thinking, OK, I've got to save the world. I've got to save everyone in Natrona County and Wyoming. So no one can leave the house. Everyone has to wear masks 24 hours a day. You have to wear goggles. You have to boil your skin so you don't get this. Because we're trained to do no wrong and try and save as many lives as we can. So I agreed with closures of schools and closures of everything at that time. If I could do it all over again, I think I would want to bring more voices to the table for those discussions.

Mayor Steve Freel: I’m certainly hoping that we can get back to some sort of normalcy here in the real near future. And I'm glad to see that we're getting some variances on the amount of people that we have at gatherings now. And we've had some big concerts and stuff coming to the Events Center, and we got CNFR coming back this year. And so I see positive things and there's light at the end of the tunnel and, I think, we'll see some normalcy happening here real soon.

Renee Penton-Jones: I don't think that we ever could have predicted how bitter people would get about how they choose to handle it, and I think that's frustrating because it certainly has changed how people work with each other. And at the same time, a lot of people are closer than they've ever been, so that’s a benefit of it.

Superintendent Jillian Balow: Really there’s not a day goes by that my reflection on the last year doesn’t include, OK, so there were some moments that were inspirational, and a lot of moments that were really intense. And some moments that were full of grief, but we can improve greatly as a result of all of those lessons that we’ve learned and the challenges that we faced.

Brad Murphy: There were days, yeah, you're like why are we doing this? But there's that responsibility and you have to be loyal to your employees, just like they're loyal to what we do here. And I think that's what kept me going more than anything was, "We're gonna get through this, we're gonna get them all back, and they're going to get to go back to work again," so that trumped anything else more so than leaving the ship.

Dr. Mark Dowell: As a guy that was in the trenches in the middle of this at its worst and watched person after person die and suffer and end up with permanent lung damage, we don't want to go there again. And we have all the tools now with a very safe vaccine that's going to be free. We have all the tools to protect ourselves and the school district continues to do a phenomenal job of protecting the kids and protecting the grandparents. I'm optimistic finally.

Jamie Purcell: I don't have a crystal ball. I think that's the hardest thing, too. I don't know what next year's gonna look like, but we just keep doing the work and saying yes.

Gov. Mark Gordon: In reflecting back on it, I’m proud I come from the stock I do. I’m proud I come from the agricultural community. Because hardship is — and I don’t mean this to sound like "oh woe is me" — but hardship is just something you deal with from time to time. And growing up in Wyoming, I can remember lots of times when it seemed like I was not able to get anything done because there was so many things coming at us or we had weeks without power, that sort of thing. So, no job was too much, and no job was too dirty. And I’m proud of that. And I’m also really proud of Wyoming people.

Dr. Ian Hunter: November was rough. It was hard. There wasn't an ICU bed available in 500 miles. And we asked our community to help and to wear masks. And I cannot believe how well they responded. You know, our people came together. And you look at our state graph, certainly our Sheridan County graph, on Nov. 18, we did the mask mandate, and 12 days later COVID just went away. Our people came together when we really needed to, and I just feel grateful to live in a spot where they can respond like that. We asked for help, and they gave it. I don't know, I guess I just feel blessed to live in this state.

