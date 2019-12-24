Expanding Medicaid in Wyoming may lower exchange costs, decrease doctor revenue

If the Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon were to expand Medicaid, a large group of previously uninsured Wyomingites would have coverage, mental health would improve, providers would see a drop in revenue and costs to the federal exchange would decrease.

That's all from an updated study released last week by the state Department of Health. The big-picture projections are the same as those presented to lawmakers earlier this year: Expansion would likely cost the state $18 million in the first two years, while the federal government would pay $135 million. Roughly 19,000 Wyomingites would enroll in Medicaid, if it were broadened to 138 percent of the federal poverty line -- about $35,500 annually for a family of four.

But the study is full of other details, all couched in caveats that they are based on assumptions, findings in other states and on studies by national groups.

One such possibility is that the costs to exchanges, the public insurance market created by the Affordable Care Act, may go down by as much as 15 percent. That isn't to say the costs of the plan would go down; that decision would be up to the insurer. But the costs overall are projected to drop should Medicaid be expanded.