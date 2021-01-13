Federal data shows burden on Wyoming hospitals easing as COVID-19 cases decline

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming have been on a downward trajectory since Thanksgiving, and newly updated federal data shows the burden on the state’s hospitals is beginning to ease as well.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released new data in December detailing a variety of facility-level statistics reported to the federal agency by the state’s hospitals.

The data is self-reported and therefore not comprehensive. Still, the statistics paint a picture over time and show which of Wyoming’s hospitals have seen the greatest burden — and when. The data is updated weekly and the most recent update shows COVID-19 cases in hospitals are falling, just as they are statewide.

The data outlines a handful of trends across the state.

Throughout the pandemic, most hospitalized COVID-19 patients haven’t needed an intensive care unit bed, but the number of patients in the ICU statewide did increase as cases surged across Wyoming.

The data also shows that at the height of the surge in November, the state’s largest hospitals were seeing 30% of their beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.