Federal program to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities underway in Wyoming

A federal program to vaccinate residents of the country’s long-term care facilities is underway in Wyoming. The program is a partnership between the federal government and chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS and seeks to vaccinate residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities for free, independent of efforts led by state and county health departments.

Sixty Wyoming facilities have opted into the program, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The department did not have data on how many facilities chose not to participate in the program, but spokesperson Kim Deti said most that opted out did so because they weren’t within 75 miles of a Walgreens or CVS.

“Niobrara, Uinta, Carbon, Teton and Lincoln counties were affected in this manner,” Deti wrote in an email.

Vaccine doses administered through the federal partnership program are not included in the state’s vaccine totals, meaning the doses used in that program aren’t coming from the doses allocated to the state. Facilities that opted out of the program will be vaccinated through their public health department or its partners, however.