Federal program to vaccine residents of long-term care facilities underway in Wyoming

A federal program to vaccinate residents of the country’s long-term care facilities is underway in Wyoming. The program is a partnership between the federal government and chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS and seeks to vaccinate residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities for free, independent of efforts led by state and county health departments.
Sixty Wyoming facilities have opted into the program, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The department did not have data on how many facilities chose not to participate in the program, but spokesperson Kim Deti said most that opted out did so because they weren’t within 75 miles of a Walgreens or CVS.
“Niobrara, Uinta, Carbon, Teton and Lincoln counties were affected in this manner,” Deti wrote in an email.
Vaccine doses administered through the federal partnership program are not included in the state’s vaccine totals, meaning the doses used in that program aren’t coming from the doses allocated to the state. Facilities that opted out of the program will be vaccinated through their public health department or its partners, however.
It’s unclear how many Wyomingites have already been vaccinated through the pharmacy partnership. Nationwide, just over 603,000 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through that program as of Jan. 8, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 3.7 million vaccine doses have been distributed to pharmacies for that program, according to the CDC data, meaning just 16% of those doses have been given to individuals.
Walgreens issued a press release Jan. 6 estimating it will have completed vaccinations in all participating skilled nursing facilities by Jan. 25. It’s unclear how long the company anticipates getting through the entire long-term care facility priority group.
A CDC medical ethics panel Dec. 1 voted to prioritize residents of long-term care facilities along with health care personnel in light of the disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths among those residents compared to other U.S. populations.
Indeed, COVID-19 has devastated many nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Long-term care residents make up 38% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. as of Dec. 31, 2020, despite making up less than 1% of the national population, according to research from the COVID Tracking Project.
In Wyoming, 28% of virus deaths have been among residents of such facilities as of Monday, according to data shared with the Star-Tribune by the Wyoming Department of Health.
That data showed 47 facilities statewide have reported cases since March; 27 facilities had ongoing outbreaks as of Monday, 25 of which reported new cases between Dec. 4 and Monday. Eleven reported new deaths. In the last month, 43 residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have reportedly died from COVID-19.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes