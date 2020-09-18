Fewer Wyomingites changing behavior; number in support of pandemic restrictions drops, UW survey finds

Only 40% of the people who responded to the survey reported being worried to any degree about a relative contracting the virus, and just 35% — a drop of 9 points — say they're anxious about the spread nationally. Even fewer, 30%, were concerned about spread in Wyoming.

More people say the worst is behind us, and 45% say it's a real threat — that's down 7 points. Forty-seven percent say it's been blown out of proportion, a gain of 8 points.

As for behavioral changes, a majority — 69% — still say they've changed to varying degrees. But that number has also steadily dropped as the months have ticked by — 89% had changed their behavior in March, and 51% had changed their routine "a lot." Fewer people — though still often a majority — are eschewing gatherings, spending more time at home, avoiding physical contact, eating out less, wearing protective gear in public or making other tweaks.

The number of people very likely to receive a vaccine when one's available has also declined since March, when 53.6% said they almost certainly would, plus another 26.6% who were somewhat likely. Those numbers are down to 32% very and 24% somewhat. The "very likely" crowd shrank 13 points from August. Now, 43% say they're either very or somewhat unlikely to get a vaccine; the "very unlikely" response grew nearly 8 points since March.