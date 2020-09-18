Fewer Wyomingites changing behavior; number in support of pandemic restrictions drops, UW survey finds

A slim majority of Wyomingites say they would still support an indoor mask order, even as fewer and fewer respondents to a recent University of Wyoming survey say they're changing their behavior or that they would support other restrictions on everyday life to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The university's survey and analysis center has conducted such questionnaires each month since March to gauge the pandemic's effects on the Equality State. The survey, conducted over a 24-hour period and typically drawing roughly 500 responses, has shown wide economic impacts on residents while also providing insight into the population's support — increasingly growing slimmer — for government-instituted pandemic responses.
The numbers in the survey have steadily declined in terms of support for vaccines, public health orders and behavioral changes as the months have worn on. That's changed somewhat as the pandemic's presence here has waxed and waned, though they continue to drop into September even as the virus stays well above its pre-summer levels.
In this latest survey, which drew 503 responses earlier this month, a majority — 64% — still say they're concerned about the economy, but only 26% say they're worried about their own finances, a drop of 9 points from last month. Support for Gov. Mark Gordon's handling of the pandemic remains relatively high, with 66% supporting to varying degrees and only 29% not approving. Still, those are both marked changes from March, when 82 percent approved of his handling of the pandemic and only 7.6% disapproved.
As for President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis, 56% approve. That's a boost of 4 points from last month, but he, too, is down from March, when his handling had an approval rating of 62%.
Despite dropping support for other measures, a slim majority — 52% — said they would strongly or somewhat support a mask order for indoor public spaces. But that's dropped 7 points from August, and 38% wouldn't support it, a growth of 6 points. Sixty-one percent of those who responded said they wear masks always or often, which is also down, by 3 points.
Though the pandemic spiked over the summer and has again surged over the past 10 days, fewer and fewer Wyomingites support changes to daily life, and fewer are changing their behaviors because of the pandemic. Only 29% of respondents support closing schools, for instance; that number has consistently dropped since March, when 85 percent supported such a move. So, too, has support dwindled for day care closures (81% in March to 26% now), restaurant closures (81% then, 26% now), limited public gatherings (89% then, 51% now) and shelter-in-place orders (54% down to just under 20%).
None of those businesses are closed anymore, and the state has never instituted a shelter-in-place order. The orders in place now do place limits on public life — mask orders for students and staff who can't stay apart and for workers in restaurants, salons and elsewhere. But Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have both said they'd like to remove all of those orders, so long as numbers decline. But more than 180 new total cases were confirmed in Wyoming on Wednesday and Thursday, and the 14-day average of daily reported cases has jumped from 21 on Sept. 8 to 40 on Sept. 17.
Only 40% of the people who responded to the survey reported being worried to any degree about a relative contracting the virus, and just 35% — a drop of 9 points — say they're anxious about the spread nationally. Even fewer, 30%, were concerned about spread in Wyoming.
More people say the worst is behind us, and 45% say it's a real threat — that's down 7 points. Forty-seven percent say it's been blown out of proportion, a gain of 8 points.
As for behavioral changes, a majority — 69% — still say they've changed to varying degrees. But that number has also steadily dropped as the months have ticked by — 89% had changed their behavior in March, and 51% had changed their routine "a lot." Fewer people — though still often a majority — are eschewing gatherings, spending more time at home, avoiding physical contact, eating out less, wearing protective gear in public or making other tweaks.
The number of people very likely to receive a vaccine when one's available has also declined since March, when 53.6% said they almost certainly would, plus another 26.6% who were somewhat likely. Those numbers are down to 32% very and 24% somewhat. The "very likely" crowd shrank 13 points from August. Now, 43% say they're either very or somewhat unlikely to get a vaccine; the "very unlikely" response grew nearly 8 points since March.
As for the information they're receiving, just under 51% respondents said they trusted what Trump says about the virus, a number that's also swung up and down as the pandemic has stretched on. At one point, only 44% trusted what they heard from the president on the pandemic. The high came in April, when 57% trusted him. Far more — 70 percent — say they trust Gordon's information, though that number was once 87%.
Trust in the media has also dropped. Only 27% said they trust the national media, down 4 points since August and 14 points since March. A slim majority of 51% trust local media, down from a high of 66% in March.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.