Fifth Wyoming county may pass face mask order, while online petition calls for state action

Sublette County may soon become the fifth Wyoming jurisdiction to enact a local mask order — and the third this month as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to mount statewide.
Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said Wednesday via email that the county had requested a county mask order and it was being reviewed by the attorney general's office. She said there was not an estimate for when the request would be approved or denied. A message for Sublette County Health Officer Dr. Brendan Fitzsimmons was not returned by press time.
The scope of the county's request is unclear. As with the county orders already in place in Teton, Laramie and Albany counties — the latter two were passed this month — State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will need to approve the mandate.
Support for mask mandates has been growing in Wyoming. More than 62% of respondents to a November Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll supported mask requirements in indoor public places, the highest percentage in the poll's lifetime.
Meanwhile, more than 1,600 people have signed a petition calling on officials to pass a statewide mask order for public places, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"We hereby request that the state of Wyoming enact and enforce a mask mandate for Wyoming citizens in all public places. We also ask that county attorneys be prevented from circumventing the mandate by refusing to prosecute health order violations," reads the Change.org petition started by Lander resident Sarah Reilley, reads.
It continues: "We ask this to protect the health and safety of Wyoming citizens and to ensure the economy is less disrupted by forced closures due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantine."
Gov. Mark Gordon has not supported a statewide mask mandate, instead calling for residents to practice "personal responsibility" and deferring decisions for more stringent health measures to local officials.
Reilley, a stay-at-home mother and freelance writer, told the Star-Tribune she started the petition after seeing COVID-19 cases climb in her community, in contrast to the relatively few cases in local schools.
Schools have not been reporting significant virus transmission, state health officials have said, citing masks as a major contributing factor.
Conversely, virus infections in Wyoming have grown exponentially since mid-September. The state added more than 1,200 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the total active cases past 8,000. Active cases were just over 1,000 at the beginning of October, and even then health officials were beginning to raise the alarm that the worst was yet to come.
In Fremont County, more than 500 COVID-19 infections were confirmed or presumed active Wednesday.
The governor has received pushback both from those wanting more restrictions and from those wanting fewer. Gordon has mentioned his reverence for the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions during his public addresses regarding COVID-19.
And Natrona County officials have struggled to convince residents of the science behind mask usage.
County Commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution requiring masks in county-owned buildings, but officials stopped short of endorsing a county-wide mandate after a dysfunctional public meeting the prior week.
Support Local Journalism
During that meeting, meant to discuss the county's pandemic response, health officials were shouted down by residents who questioned whether masks actually stemmed the spread of the virus and said a mask requirement infringed on their individual rights.
But Reilley is skeptical of people's willingness to put politics aside and protect others in their community.
“At this point the majority of Wyoming has really shown we can’t just be trusted to do the right thing,” Reilley said, adding that the petition shows Wyomingites do support a mask requirement.
People of both major political parties have been signing the petition, she said.
“There is not a political side to it,” she said.
On Sunday, Reilley posted an update on the petition that she'd gotten "really ugly and hateful" messages and had considered taking it down for safety reasons, she wrote. But she told the Star-Tribune those messages were few, and that she'd mostly received positive feedback and eager support for the petition.
Reilley has personal reasons for wanting her community to take steps that keep others safe. She has a chronic illness that makes it more difficult to recover from illnesses. She said if she had a non-pandemic related medical emergency, there wouldn’t be room in her local hospital, SageWest Health Care in Lander.
That hospital Wednesday had none if its four intensive care unit beds available, according to state data.
Those who have signed the petition have also mentioned the stress on the health care system.
One commenter said they work in a medical field and have seen the virus firsthand.
"As an urgent care nurse practitioner seeing Covid patients all day everyday....I know that the only hope we have is a state mask mandate," the person wrote.
Another wrote, "As a healthcare worker, I see the drain that covid is putting on our community. I fully believe that a mask mandate would help."
Others have had personal encounters with the virus. Several commenters wrote of family or friends who had suffered through, and in some cases died from, COVID-19.
"I lost my aunt and uncle in the same week. My entire family is now in quarantine due to being diagnosed with covid. Nothing worse then seeing your kids extremely ill!" one person wrote.
The governor and Harrist will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday "for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a Wednesday announcement. That address will be streamed by Wyoming PBS, and on its YouTube and Facebook pages.
