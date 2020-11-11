Fifth Wyoming county may pass face mask order, while online petition calls for state action

“At this point the majority of Wyoming has really shown we can’t just be trusted to do the right thing,” Reilley said, adding that the petition shows Wyomingites do support a mask requirement.

People of both major political parties have been signing the petition, she said.

“There is not a political side to it,” she said.

On Sunday, Reilley posted an update on the petition that she'd gotten "really ugly and hateful" messages and had considered taking it down for safety reasons, she wrote. But she told the Star-Tribune those messages were few, and that she'd mostly received positive feedback and eager support for the petition.

Reilley has personal reasons for wanting her community to take steps that keep others safe. She has a chronic illness that makes it more difficult to recover from illnesses. She said if she had a non-pandemic related medical emergency, there wouldn’t be room in her local hospital, SageWest Health Care in Lander.

That hospital Wednesday had none if its four intensive care unit beds available, according to state data.