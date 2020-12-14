First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Wyoming

Public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne each received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Three additional shipments of the same number of doses were expected to arrive Tuesday at hospitals in Cody, Jackson and Gillette.
Initial vaccine doses could soon be in every county in Wyoming, said Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti.
“If everything goes as expected nationally with the authorization of the Moderna vaccine later this week, every county in Wyoming will receive direct shipments of one or both authorized vaccines by sometime next week,” she said.
Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers Dec. 7 that 5,000 initial vaccine doses would soon be in Wyoming.
Just under 2,000 of those doses arrived Monday. Both the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department received a shipment of 975 doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Gordon said 15,000 total doses could be in the state by year’s end.
Health care workers and residents of the state’s nursing homes will be first to receive vaccine doses, according to the state’s draft distribution plan and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among health care workers, officials plan to first vaccinate hospital staff, followed by medics, providers at long-term care facilities and then other health-related groups.
It will likely be 2021 before the state begins the next phase of administering the vaccine, which would cover some essential workers as well as those 65 years or older and those with underlying conditions.
Experts have said healthy people who do not fall in a priority category will likely have to wait until spring for enough vaccine doses to be available.
The Pfizer vaccine requires an initial shot and a booster 21 days later. State officials have said the first shipments will be used to give residents the first shot, with the booster shots to be distributed using later shipments.
The news of the vaccine’s arrival comes at a time of declining cases and hospitalizations in Wyoming following a massive surge in infections this fall.
Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 Press Conference
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Meadow Wind
School Lunches
School Lunches
Downtown Casper
Main Street
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Spread Kindness
Mental health
Spread Kindness
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
Drive in Church Service
Drive in Church Service
Drive in Church Service
Urgent Care Clinic
Urgent Care Clinic
Joshua's Cleaning Wipes
Joshua's Cleaning Wipes
Shelter in place
Walmart social distancing
Walmart social distancing
Outdoor recreation
Outdoor Recreation
Protest
Liberty Protest
Liberty Protest
Makeshift mask
Feed the Frontlines
Artists at Home
Artists at Home
Easter Dinner Hand Out
Easter Dinner Hand Out
Stand Alone Lunch Bunch
WMC Signs
City Ordinance Protest
City Ordinance Protest
Dance Teacher
Howl
Grant Street Grocery
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Honk for Casper
Honk for Casper
Honk for Casper
Restaurants
ICU
ICU
ICU
ICU
Restaurants reopen
Restaurants reopen
Restaurants reopen
Special Session
CATC
Restoration Church
Glenrock Businesses
Glenrock Businesses
Masks
Masks
Coronavirus
Back to School
Back to School
Back to School
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
NC v Rock Springs football
WMC
WMC
WMC
WMC
Respiratory Clinic Line
Mask Mandate Meeting
Businesses Adapt to COVID
Pray
Birthday drive-by
Vaccine Sign
WYDOT Coronavirus
Masks
Masks
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!