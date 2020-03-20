First Campbell County coronavirus case confirmed; new patients in Teton, Fremont County identified

Mike Hutchison, a spokesman for the emergency response team in Lander, said in an email that the patient "is not a resident of the Showboat Retirement Center but there is indication that it is related to prior confirmed cases at the Showboat."

State Health Department spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune in an email that the new Fremont County patient is an older woman who's been hospitalized and is "likely" tied to the Lander cases, though that hasn't been confirmed as of 10:30 Friday morning.

The virus has spread across Wyoming in a little more than a week. As of Friday afternoon, there have now been four cases in Cheyenne; four cases in Sheridan, which are linked; nine cases in Lander, also linked; one in Park County; two in Teton County; and one in Campbell County.

The eight Fremont County patients with confirmed ties to the assisted-living facility are all either residents or staff members there. Two of them are hospitalized. It's unclear the relation -- if any exists -- the new Fremont County case has to the facility.