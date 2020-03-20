First Campbell County coronavirus case confirmed; new patients in Teton, Fremont County identified

Campbell County's first coronavirus patient was identified by the state Friday afternoon, hours after a ninth case of the respiratory illness was confirmed in Fremont County, where all of the areas previous cases had been linked to an assisted-living facility in Lander.
Also on Friday afternoon, St. John's Health in Jackson confirmed on its website that Teton County had its second confirmed case there.
The three new Friday cases are Wyoming's 19th, 20th and 21st confirmed COVID-19 patient, all of whom have been identified in the past nine days.
Few details were available Friday about the new cases. No additional information about the Teton County patient was available on St. John's website.
Kim Deti, the Health Department spokeswoman, said the Campbell County patient is an adult female who is not currently hospitalized. It's unclear if the patient's test went through the state lab or a commercial lab, as several of the confirmed cases have.
It's unclear if the latest Fremont County case is linked to the previous Lander cases. In a press release, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said the patient "has been hospitalized and in isolation at Sage West for a number of days."
Mike Hutchison, a spokesman for the emergency response team in Lander, said in an email that the patient "is not a resident of the Showboat Retirement Center but there is indication that it is related to prior confirmed cases at the Showboat."
State Health Department spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune in an email that the new Fremont County patient is an older woman who's been hospitalized and is "likely" tied to the Lander cases, though that hasn't been confirmed as of 10:30 Friday morning.
The virus has spread across Wyoming in a little more than a week. As of Friday afternoon, there have now been four cases in Cheyenne; four cases in Sheridan, which are linked; nine cases in Lander, also linked; one in Park County; two in Teton County; and one in Campbell County.
The eight Fremont County patients with confirmed ties to the assisted-living facility are all either residents or staff members there. Two of them are hospitalized. It's unclear the relation -- if any exists -- the new Fremont County case has to the facility.
Word of the the new cases of coronavirus in Wyoming comes less than a day after Gov. Mark Gordon ordered the closure of many businesses across the state for the next two weeks. Those businesses include bars, gyms, coffee shops, museums and more. Restaurants can continue to operate, but can only offer take out or deliver services.
The order also required schools to close. However, most had already done so following the governor's recommendation on Sunday.
