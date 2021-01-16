First case of COVID-19 'UK variant' found in Wyoming

A more contagious strain of coronavirus has been detected for the first time in Wyoming, state health officials announced Saturday.
The state's first case of the COVID-19 "UK variant" was identified in a Teton County man. Early information suggests the man's exposure to the variant was local, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Health.
The news is not surprising. The variant has been detected in other states including Colorado, where it was first identified in the U.S.
“It is not unusual for variants to emerge with viruses and that’s been happening during this pandemic with COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement. “However, this strain is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants and that is a serious concern.”
The variant does not appear to make people sicker, Harrist added. But it spreads more easily, which could result in more infections, and with them, additional hospitalizations and deaths.
Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise again in Wyoming since the beginning of the year after a steady decline from the unprecedented heights recorded during this fall's surge of infections. Over the past two weeks, the state has been averaging about 240 new daily cases. For comparison, at the end of November, the state was averaging about 650 new daily cases.
Given the variant's identification here, Harrist stressed the need for people to continue following COVID-19 guidelines such as mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and staying home when sick.
Health providers began vaccinating people against COVID-19 in Wyoming last month. The vaccines that have been authorized for use are believed to be effective against the new strain, health officials say.
As of Saturday, 22,677 people have received their first dose of vaccine. Of those, 3,746 have received the required second dose, which must be administered a few weeks later.
Given the new strain's arrival, the health department emphasized that people should get COVID-19 tests if they believe they've been exposed to the virus or are exhibiting symptoms. The state offers free, at-home testing.
Since the virus emerged here in March, health officials have recorded more than 49,000 cases of COVID-19. They've announced 522 deaths.