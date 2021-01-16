First case of COVID-19 'UK variant' found in Wyoming

A more contagious strain of coronavirus has been detected for the first time in Wyoming, state health officials announced Saturday.

The state's first case of the COVID-19 "UK variant" was identified in a Teton County man. Early information suggests the man's exposure to the variant was local, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Health.

The news is not surprising. The variant has been detected in other states including Colorado, where it was first identified in the U.S.

“It is not unusual for variants to emerge with viruses and that’s been happening during this pandemic with COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement. “However, this strain is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants and that is a serious concern.”

The variant does not appear to make people sicker, Harrist added. But it spreads more easily, which could result in more infections, and with them, additional hospitalizations and deaths.

