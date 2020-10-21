First draft of Wyoming's COVID-19 vaccine plan announced

Gov. Mark Gordon has released a first look at the state’s coronavirus vaccination strategy.
The plan lays out a phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, with health care workers and at-risk residents first on the list to receive the immunization once available.
Gordon announced the draft plan Wednesday in a release that read, “While the timing of the vaccine’s availability remains unknown at this time, the (Wyoming Department of Health) is working to be ready to make the most of this important resource once it becomes available.”
“I am delighted to say that Wyoming is ready to take action as soon as a vaccine becomes available,” Gordon said in the release.
The CARES Act requires states to develop a plan to distribute vaccines once they become available. The draft shared Wednesday is a first stab at that plan, but is expected to change as new information becomes available.
The plan lays out three phases for vaccine distribution for when there is a limited supply, a greater supply and a likely sufficient supply.
The first phase predicts a limited supply of vaccinations, and breaks distribution into two groups: health care workers likely to be exposed to the virus and critical populations like those 65 years or older, those with underlying health conditions or others at an increased risk of complications from COVID-19 and essential workers.
Phase two of distribution would happen when a greater supply is available. That phase would see additional at-risk residents and essential workers vaccinated, as well as people in congregate settings and those with limited access to care.
The third phase of distribution anticipates sufficient supply to serve anyone who was recommended to receive the vaccination. The state expects the vaccine to be free to the public.
The World Health Organization is tracking the development of 170 different COVID-19 vaccines, the vast majority of which have not yet reached human trials, according to The Guardian. There have been six vaccine candidates approved for “early or limited use,” according to The New York Times.
President Donald Trump has promised numerous times a vaccine would be widely available before the Nov. 3 general election, but so far, none of the nearly 200 vaccine candidates being developed around the globe have been approved for general use.
The CDC’s director Dr. Robert Redfield said in September that a vaccine likely won’t be available for widespread distribution until mid-2021.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is estimating the first vaccine doses would be available in January, through the federal Operation Warp Speed program.
Gordon’s Wednesday release said “Wyoming will not recommend and distribute a vaccine without being assured of its safety.”
