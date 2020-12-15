First Wyoming health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine in Cheyenne

Two physicians, two nurses and a respiratory therapist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center made history Tuesday as some of the first people in Wyoming to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nurses prepared vials of the vaccine through gloved hands as the to-be-inoculated employees waited nearby. The nurses then spread out across three folding tables arranged with hand sanitizer, alcohol swabs and a litany of other medical equipment.
It took registered nurses Lan Whitaker and Hayley Wasserburger, doctors Hoo Feng Choo and Sodienye Tetenta and respiratory therapist Judy Jaspers 30 seconds to get their inoculations it the conference room turned vaccine clinic adjacent to the hospital cafeteria.
"I'm excited," Jaspers said after receiving her shot. "My spouse is high risk ... and I don't want to bring this home to him."
As a respiratory therapist, Jaspers sees almost every COVID-19 patient that comes through the hospital. She's seen tragedy and hopes the vaccine will offer some hope.
While just five employees were vaccinated Tuesday, the hospital will begin the process in earnest Wednesday.
The hospital personnel were among the first 10 residents in Wyoming to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Cheyenne health department administered five doses Tuesday morning. The Cheyenne hospital is hoping to give 100 doses to employees each day this week starting Wednesday.
Including community primary care and specialty clinics, the Cheyenne hospital employs about 2,000 people.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will begin vaccinating health care workers on Wednesday. The health department will also give Wyoming Medical Center its first doses for employees the same day. The first employee to be vaccinated will be chief of staff Dr. Andy Dunn, a hospital spokesperson said.
Public Health Departments in Casper and Cheyenne received shipments of 975 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses Monday. Hospitals in Jackson, Cody and Gillette received their shipments Tuesday.
By the end of next week, every county in the state could have a shipment of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, if the latter is approved this week, a health department spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.
Health care workers and residents of the state’s nursing homes will be first to receive vaccine doses, according to the state’s draft distribution plan and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among health care workers, officials plan to first vaccinate hospital staff, medics, providers at long-term care facilities and then other health-related groups.
It will likely be 2021 before the next phase of distribution begins, which will cover those 65 years old or older or with pre-existing conditions as well as some essential workers.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said 15,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses could be in the state by the end of the year, but that won't cover all of the state's health care workers or long-term care facility residents, according to population estimates.
