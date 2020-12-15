First Wyoming health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine in Cheyenne

Including community primary care and specialty clinics, the Cheyenne hospital employs about 2,000 people.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will begin vaccinating health care workers on Wednesday. The health department will also give Wyoming Medical Center its first doses for employees the same day. The first employee to be vaccinated will be chief of staff Dr. Andy Dunn, a hospital spokesperson said.

Public Health Departments in Casper and Cheyenne received shipments of 975 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses Monday. Hospitals in Jackson, Cody and Gillette received their shipments Tuesday.

By the end of next week, every county in the state could have a shipment of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, if the latter is approved this week, a health department spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.

Health care workers and residents of the state’s nursing homes will be first to receive vaccine doses, according to the state’s draft distribution plan and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among health care workers, officials plan to first vaccinate hospital staff, medics, providers at long-term care facilities and then other health-related groups.