Five more die from COVID-19 in Wyoming

Five more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,899 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch five of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Albany, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen and Uinta each reported one death.

Three of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk of more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. They had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.

The two others were both residents of long-term care facilities.

All five of the deaths occurred in September.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Hospitalizations have remained relatively steady since September, with numbers hovering in the 20s. That's well below the highs seen during previous surges . For example, nearly 250 people were hospitalized at the peak of a surge that occurred in October 2021.

That spike was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate is currently the lowest in the country.

Roughly 52% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 24% have gotten a booster. About 60% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.