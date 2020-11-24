Former Washakie health officer says dismissal a surprise, likely a response to mask order

Washakie County leaders voted in a special meeting Monday to remove health officer Dr. Ed Zimmerman from his position, an action Zimmerman believes was in response to him implementing a mask order for the county.

Chair of the Washakie County Commissioners Fred Frandson said Tuesday he could not discuss why Zimmerman was removed from office, as the county does not publicly discuss personnel matters.

Frandson did say, however, that Zimmerman's departure was not a result of the local mask mandate Zimmerman and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed last week.

Zimmerman, who had been the county's health officer for a decade and oversaw the H1N1 pandemic, disagrees.

"There were several of us who were worried we would lose our jobs" by instituting local mask orders, Zimmerman told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. "So far, I'm the only one."

Such orders are active in 15 Wyoming counties, the majority of which came in a group last week. There was a coordinated effort by county health officers to "share the abuse," Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said in a meeting Thursday.

"It had to do with the health order in some way," Zimmerman said of him losing his position.