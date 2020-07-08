Four people with ties to closed Casper child care facility tested positive for coronavirus

A Casper child care center was closed earlier this week after a child and three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a health official said.
Miss Ashlee’s closed Sunday and will remain shuttered for two weeks, which is the incubation period for the virus. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Monday that more than 150 people — including more than 120 children — were under preliminary quarantines while the agency conducted follow-up work.
Hailey Bloom, a departments spokeswoman, told the Star-Tribune that three staff and one child had tested positive. She said that as of Wednesday afternoon, no one else from the facility has tested positive.
“Of course the lab can get results back to us almost anytime (they have been working long hours to get tests through) so that could change,” she told the Star-Tribune in an email, “but currently we haven’t had any additional ones.”
Asked if health officials knew which of the four patients had brought the virus into the facility, Bloom said it was still unclear.
“Unfortunately with so much community transmission and the cases being pretty close together, the exposure periods are really close also and too difficult to narrow down at this point,” she said. “At this stage (with increased community transmission), in lots of our cases we will just never know because it is a ‘chicken and the egg’ scenario of what came first.”
There have now been 131 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Natrona County, plus 24 probable cases. Of the 155 total COVID-19 patients here, 95 have recovered, according to state data.
Three coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center, though the hospital is a referral location for facilities across the state, and the three patients may not all be Natrona County residents. A hospital spokeswoman confirmed their admission but declined to provide further details.
Miss Ashlee’s is the second childcare facility in Casper to close because of a positive case within the building, after Learning Junction temporarily shut its doors earlier this spring. At a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Mark Gordon said that a Big Horn County facility had also closed; a state Health Department spokeswoman said she had no additional information on that situation.
