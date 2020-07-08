Four people with ties to closed Casper child care facility tested positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Casper child care center was closed earlier this week after a child and three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a health official said.

Miss Ashlee’s closed Sunday and will remain shuttered for two weeks, which is the incubation period for the virus. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Monday that more than 150 people — including more than 120 children — were under preliminary quarantines while the agency conducted follow-up work.

Hailey Bloom, a departments spokeswoman, told the Star-Tribune that three staff and one child had tested positive. She said that as of Wednesday afternoon, no one else from the facility has tested positive.

“Of course the lab can get results back to us almost anytime (they have been working long hours to get tests through) so that could change,” she told the Star-Tribune in an email, “but currently we haven’t had any additional ones.”

Asked if health officials knew which of the four patients had brought the virus into the facility, Bloom said it was still unclear.