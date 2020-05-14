Four WMC staffers have tested positive for coronavirus since pandemic's start

The health department spokeswoman, Hailey Bloom, said the agency didn't publicly share more information — like that the patient worked at the hospital — previously because the infection "wasn't related to their work and there was never a risk for patients or staff at WMC from the case."

As of Thursday, there have been 39 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Natrona County. Based on that figure, about 10 percent of cases so far in Natrona County have a link to Wyoming Medical Center.

The county had gone three weeks without a positive case until Wednesday.

Wyoming Medical Center is not the only facility in Natrona County with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Some employees at Wyoming Behavioral Institute have also been infected with the virus. In total, at least 22 cases have been linked to the institute.

In general, front-line health care workers who contract the disease are among the most concerning for health officials. Not only do they interact with patients, but infected doctors and nurses mean fewer providers staffing hospitals and clinics during a pandemic that — many fear — has the potential to overwhelm hospitals. That has yet to come to pass in Wyoming, though.