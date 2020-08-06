Fremont County man dies from COVID-19 days after his wife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fremont County man has died of the coronavirus, a Fremont County official said Thursday, bringing the state’s count to 28.

The latest fatality is a man and was the husband of a Northern Arapaho tribal woman who died earlier this week. Her death was announced Monday.

The case is at least the second instance of Fremont County family members dying from the virus; in April, three tribal members and relatives died in rapid succession.

Though the state’s tribal communities make up a small fraction of the state’s overall population, they account for a plurality of the total deaths in Wyoming.

Fremont County remains the hardest hit by the pandemic; as of Thursday, there have been 498 confirmed and probable cases there, of which 371 have recovered.

Jones, the spokesman for the county’s emergency management team, said that the recent rise of cases can attributed to small social gatherings in which social distancing and masking recommendations were not observed. He said that some cases can be tied to a church, which he did not identify.