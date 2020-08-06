You are the owner of this article.
Fremont County man dies from COVID-19 days after his wife
breaking top story
COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

 NIAID-RML

A Fremont County man has died of the coronavirus, a Fremont County official said Thursday, bringing the state’s count to 28.

The latest fatality is a man and was the husband of a Northern Arapaho tribal woman who died earlier this week. Her death was announced Monday.

The case is at least the second instance of Fremont County family members dying from the virus; in April, three tribal members and relatives died in rapid succession.

Though the state’s tribal communities make up a small fraction of the state’s overall population, they account for a plurality of the total deaths in Wyoming.

Fremont County remains the hardest hit by the pandemic; as of Thursday, there have been 498 confirmed and probable cases there, of which 371 have recovered.

Jones, the spokesman for the county’s emergency management team, said that the recent rise of cases can attributed to small social gatherings in which social distancing and masking recommendations were not observed. He said that some cases can be tied to a church, which he did not identify.

He said that the new cases can’t be linked to one specific age group; statewide, many of the latest patients have been between the ages of 19 and 29. But otherwise, the causes of the outbreak — social gatherings — match case spikes elsewhere in Wyoming.

Correction: The man who died from the virus Thursday was not a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. A previous version of this story misidentified his status.

