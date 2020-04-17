Gillette hospital cutting costs as pandemic's financial implications worsen

The cruel irony is that the very preparation for the coronavirus pandemic is putting an increasing strain on hospitals just as they're most needed. Eric Boley, who leads the Wyoming Hospital Association, said last week that some facilities had seen their revenue drop by as much as 70 percent because of the suspended procedures.

“We need to take measures now in order to continue to provide healthcare to our community in the short term and remain financially viable moving forward," Campbell County Health CEO Andy Fitzgerald said in a statement. 'We are also taking these actions so we can continue to provide a high level of care to address this crisis.

“We recognize that this will impact our employees who have been working tirelessly to prepare our organization for this pandemic and keep our community safe and healthy,” he added. “These actions are the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my over 30 years of working in healthcare."

The chairman of the hospital's board, Ian Swift, said that CCH would "be looking to our legislative delegation and the state of Wyoming" to help keep it afloat via federal funding. Sen. John Barrasso, a former Casper doctor, told the Star-Tribune earlier this month that he had urged federal health officials to support rural facilities.

Boley said hospitals are trying to avoid closures but that it was increasingly an option. Any closure here would be significant: Most counties have only one hospital, many of which have relatively little cash on hand.

