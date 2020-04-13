Gillette officials expect COVID-19 surge in early May

“How we maintain that sort of discipline for a while longer will be key to how well we come out on the other side,” he said.

Campbell County may have a low number of cases now, but it won’t take much for the local count to explode.

“There was a time in New York when there were only nine positive patients,” which was a number that Campbell County had over a weeklong period before Friday. “That, of course, blossomed into what you see today,” Fitzgerald said.

As of Saturday evening, New York City had nearly 99,000 cases of COVID-19 and 5,742 deaths from the virus.

With the surge in Campbell County predicted to hit in a few weeks, Campbell County Health is doing everything it can to be ready for it. It has put up a tent in the emergency room parking lot to handle more patients. It won’t be used to house patients. Instead, it’ll be part of the emergency department’s triage process.

The Walk In Clinic, primary care and specialty clinics can now see patients through Telehealth or telephone. This is being done to limit exposure to patients and health care workers.

And doctors are working together to figure out how to best care for patients who are at the hospital for reasons other than the coronavirus.