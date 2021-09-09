Gordon: AG is prepared to challenge Biden vaccine mandates

Wyoming is prepared to challenge a federal vaccine mandate in court, Gov. Mark Gordon declared in a statement Thursday.

President Joe Biden Thursday announced sweeping new policies that require employers with more than 100 workers to vaccinate their staff, or test the unvaccinated for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said at a press briefing Thursday. The unvaccinated minority, the president said, “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

The new mandate is authorized by an executive order. Biden also signed an order requiring all federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated as well.

Gordon called the policy an “egregious example of big government overreach” in a written statement shared by his office Thursday.

“I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever,” Gordon added.