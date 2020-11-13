Gordon: 'All options are on the table' as the state looks to address COVID surge

Wyoming will extend its health orders by only one week, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday, signaling a change in the state's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic amid a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

In the past, the state has extended its health orders for at least two weeks at a time. But Gordon said he will use the shorter time frame to weigh options to address the unrelenting spread of the virus.

"I've asked for a one-week extension on our current health orders, because we need to consider changes, those changes need to be thought through and carefully carefully examined,” he said.

In a letter publicized Thursday, all but one of the state's county health officers called on Gordon to adopt a statewide mask mandate to counter the dramatic rise in cases. Asked directly about a statewide mask mandate, the governor said all options were on the table.

His voice rising, Gordon angrily described the toll the pandemic has taken on Wyoming amid the surge. The coronavirus pandemic is straining the state of Wyoming like it never has before, Gordon said, and its citizens need to wake up and take the virus seriously.