Gordon allocates $30 million to offset health care staffing shortages amid COVID surge

Gov. Mark Gordon is using $30 million in federal funds to help alleviate staffing shortages in Wyoming's hospitals and other health care facilities, his office announced Wednesday.
“Wyoming’s healthcare system and healthcare workers, in every community are feeling the strain of this surge,” Gordon said in a statement.
“We need to recognize our healthcare workers’ commitment to caring for our neighbors during the pandemic. They are working extra-long hours and at times having to cover for sick colleagues. These are very stressful times for all of us, but particularly those in the healthcare industry. This is a means to thank them and to try to make sure we can keep them on the job," he continued.
The governor plans to pursue other options for supporting health care providers during the surge, including the use of Wyoming National Guard members as needed, he office said.
COVID-19 is surging in Wyoming, with hospitalizations and active cases near the state's winter peak.
Ten Wyoming hospitals were experiencing a critical staffing shortage Wednesday, according to federal data.
There were 230 people in Wyoming hospitals Tuesday. At the height of the pandemic in late November, 247 people were being treated for the virus in Wyoming hospitals and active cases neared 12,000 -- roughly 2% of the state. At that time, more than a dozen counties implemented local mask requirements. Shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide mandate.
State and local health officials have since credited that mandate with the plunge in infections that followed. By March, Wyoming's facemask order was lifted, as restrictions on gatherings and public spaces were limited and eventually dissolved as well.
Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns, while his state health officer and federal officials are encouraging everyone to mask up in areas with moderate to high virus transmission as a more contagious variant spreads.
Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state is tied for the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and those who’ve received at least one shot.
Roughly 36% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
