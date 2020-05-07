Gordon calls special legislative session May 15 to address virus, plummeting revenues

The special gathering of lawmakers is the first in Wyoming in more than 15 years, and it comes as the state faces extraordinary challenges on multiple fronts. There is much to do: In addition to economic questions, legislators have to hammer out how to spend more than a billion dollars in federal dollars doled out in an effort to mitigate the worst effects of the virus's spread.

Last week, legislative leaders approved a broad plan to address the effects of the virus, which has ground parts of Wyoming's economy to a halt and has dovetailed with oil prices cratering. The federal government has allocated $1.25 billion to the Equality State, a pot of money the Legislature plans to use to stop evictions, build capital projects, and expand workers' compensation and unemployment benefits. Additional monies will go to communities and agencies who've tapped their own funding to address the pandemic.

Gordon has repeatedly warned that the state is not in complete control of its own economic fortunes. The national economy has contracted as part of the pandemic, and plunging oil prices are an international concern.