Gordon developing plan to transition Wyoming out of coronavirus orders; existing orders to remain in place

'Got to get this right'

In his press release Friday, Gordon said "continued social distancing protocols" would continue, even if current restrictions are loosened. He repeated another line from Wednesday: that the state was collaborating with other nearby states on next steps, in order to prevent one state from lagging behind and opening up its neighbors to a "flood of new cases."

“We have got to get this right,” he said. “We are living in a time where the new reality is that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future. Until we have a vaccine or a treatment, things are going to be different.”

In that Wednesday conversation with reporters, Gordon said that even if the state began to loosen restrictions, the state's recovery would be slow. He said the lack of a cure for the virus is going to make a return to "normalcy" difficult. What's more, while the coronavirus' spread has caused disruption to the state's economy and residents' everyday life, the state's economy has also been battered by oil prices.