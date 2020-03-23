Gordon floats potential new orders in coming days as state coronavirus case load inches upward to 28

Gov. Mark Gordon acknowledged Monday that testing limitations are likely contributing to an undercount in the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming as the official total reached 28, with new cases in Carbon and Laramie counties.

"It's amazing to me that in a week and a half time’s, we’ve come so far," Gordon said during a Monday afternoon news conference. "In the past week and a half, it feels like a month or even two or three months."

Gordon's latest news conference comes as the state continues to see its confirmed cases slowly and steadily tick upward, even as officials continue to roll out restrictions on everyday life in Wyoming in attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Gordon — who has declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of most public spaces last week — said there was a possibility he would roll out new orders in the coming days, though he didn't elaborate on what those might be.

In recent days, state and local leaders across the country have closed schools for the rest of the year and issued shelter-in-place orders, effectively clearing the streets. The governor said he's not currently considering a shelter-in-place order for Wyoming.