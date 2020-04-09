Gordon formally requests 'major disaster declaration' from federal government

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Mark Gordon has submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump asking that a "major disaster declaration" be issued for Wyoming, as the spread of the coronavirus here continues.

"Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” Gordon said in a press release announcing the request. “I look forward to a swift response to our request from the federal government.”

The declaration would unlock funding and services for Wyoming's 23 counties and two tribal nations. Gordon said at a press conference Wednesday that he'd signed the letter and that the declaration would free up the use of the Army Corps of Engineers, which is under the umbrella of the Department of Defense and are capable of building new medical or military facilities.

In his announcement, Gordon wrote that the Army engineers are "reviewing sites in Wyoming to identify extra space for overflow patients and healthcare workers should it be needed."

The declaration is authorized under the Stafford Act, which broadly authorizes the deployment of federal resources to states amid major disasters. In a letter last month, Trump wrote that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic "is of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant an emergency determination."