Gordon says decision to loosen restrictions will be 'driven by data' but warns disease will persist

Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday the state was entering into a “stabilization mode” in terms of its response to the coronavirus pandemic and that Wyomingites should prepare for the disease to have a presence in the state “for some time to come.”
“If anyone thinks that simply easing restrictions currently in place will lead to an immediate return to normal, they need to think again,” Gordon said. “It is important to be honest about the economic challenges Wyoming will continue to face in both the short and long term. This will be a slow recovery.”
Wyoming has 288 confirmed and 105 probable cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening. Two people have died. Schools, restaurants, gatherings of 10 people and most other public businesses have been closed for weeks now in an effort to slow the virus’ march across the state. Indeed, the daily confirmation of new cases has leveled off and remained stable in recent days, though Gordon and other health officials in the state have warned that the projected peak of the disease here is yet to come.
“It’s important to remember that it takes more than a couple of days worth of data to be able to draw conclusions about what is happening with the outbreak in Wyoming,” state officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said at the press conference. “We need to see sustained trends to make sure we’re basing decisions on reliable information.”
“I think it’s probably setting us up for misunderstanding the data,” Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County’s health officer, said of the seemingly stabilizing numbers. Dowell spoke at a separate news conference Wednesday. “I don’t think it means anything. We’re going to continue looking at trends, but if Wyoming follows every other area where there has been virus, we expect this to turn around and go up again.”
Over the course of his prepared comments and in response to media questions Wednesday, Gordon repeatedly noted the Wyoming faced a not only a public health crisis but potential economic disaster caused by both the significant downturns in the energy industry and the effects of the virus, which is set to clobber Wyoming’s tourism industry. Earlier in the day Wednesday, Gordon announced that he had instructed state agencies to brace their budgets, freeze hiring, halt contracts of over $100,000 and begin reviewing major maintenance spending.
On Monday, WyoFile reported that legislative staffers had circulated a memo to lawmakers projecting that state revenues could plummet by as much as $2.8 billion — effectively the entirety of the state’s budget — in the coming years because of the pandemic and cratering oil prices. The lower estimates from the memo are still eye-popping: In the “optimistic scenario” outlined by the staffers, the projected loss was $555 million in the next two years.
As part of the federal and state governments’ efforts to keep the economy afloat, more than 5,700 loans have been doled out to small businesses and nonprofits in Wyoming, Gordon said, to the tune of more than $700 million.
While the effects of the coronavirus — and the social distancing required to blunt its impacts — cannot be minimized, University of Wyoming researchers earlier this week said that an uncontained virus would unleash even more dire economic consequences, along with the loss of life and unmitigated spread of the disease that would come with no social distancing at all.
Gordon said that any future decision to reopen the state “will be driven by data” — several data sets, too, rather than just, say, the number of confirmed cases. Wyoming had its two first deaths confirmed this week, one of which was a Johnson County resident whom Gordon said was “a friend.” Harrist said that it was possible there were more deaths than the state was aware of but that officials had given guidance to coroners on testing the recently deceased.
The various health orders that have restricted parts of everyday life in Wyoming are set to expire on April 30. Asked if he was considering extending them, Gordon said the state was looking at available data to decide “whether orders need to be extended, modified, loosened, made more practical in certain areas.” He said the discussion was happening alongside governors in other nearby states, so the region can roll out changes together.
Still, the governor pushed against the suggestion that Wyoming needed to be reopened — because it never closed, he said, beyond the most publicly accessed businesses.
Gordon warned that even if the state begins loosening its restrictions in the coming weeks or months, the disease will not disappear from Wyoming or anywhere else. He said the state needs “to start thinking what school is going to look like next year” and that he was working with the judicial arm of Wyoming’s government to “understand what trials are going to look like.”
“Since there’s no cure and since we don’t have a vaccine, it’s a little bit unclear how quickly we can return to quote ‘normalcy,’” he said. “On the other hand, we have to carry on with our lives. As they say in the military, we have to get our heads in the game to prosecute our affairs as we would like. That will require some changes in behavior, and we’ve all pretty much adapted to that.”
The governor ended on a hopeful note, hitting on a topic he frequently does during these press availabilities: the durability and strength of Wyoming’s residents.
“We are a unique people, we are a strong people, and we will move forward with courage, conviction,” he said, “and we will make a better Wyoming.”
