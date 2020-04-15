Gordon says decision to loosen restrictions will be 'driven by data' but warns disease will persist

As part of the federal and state governments’ efforts to keep the economy afloat, more than 5,700 loans have been doled out to small businesses and nonprofits in Wyoming, Gordon said, to the tune of more than $700 million.

While the effects of the coronavirus — and the social distancing required to blunt its impacts — cannot be minimized, University of Wyoming researchers earlier this week said that an uncontained virus would unleash even more dire economic consequences, along with the loss of life and unmitigated spread of the disease that would come with no social distancing at all.

Gordon said that any future decision to reopen the state “will be driven by data” — several data sets, too, rather than just, say, the number of confirmed cases. Wyoming had its two first deaths confirmed this week, one of which was a Johnson County resident whom Gordon said was “a friend.” Harrist said that it was possible there were more deaths than the state was aware of but that officials had given guidance to coroners on testing the recently deceased.