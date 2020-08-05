Goshen County commission passes resolution speaking out against state's 'overblown' coronavirus orders

In any case, the Goshen County resolution, even if it were binding, is largely symbolic; state orders supersede local orders. Ellis acknowledged this while repeatedly venting frustration with the overall response to the pandemic.

As other critics of the pandemic’s response have before him, Ellis said more Wyomingites have died on the state’s highways than have succumbed to the virus. But, as he acknowledged, far more people drive in Wyoming than have contracted the virus. He said there was an argument on both sides of every issue.

He said he didn’t really believe that the reason the number of cases in Goshen County — and in Wyoming in general — were low because of the success of public health orders. Harrist and Gordon have both acknowledged the inherent problem of successful orders within a resistant populace: When the orders work, they make it seem like they were overblown and not necessary to begin with.

Still, Ellis stood by the resolution’s intent of standing behind Goshen County residents and their ability to make decisions for themselves.

“We as Goshen County commissioners are trying to help our people, and we want it to be fair,” he said. “We don’t want any of this political stuff that goes on, that one person says this and one person says that. We strongly believe our people have the right to make their own decision and they’re not being allowed to do it, and we’re behind them 100% in that respect.”

