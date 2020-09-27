Gov. Mark Gordon builds broad health care task force to tackle Wyoming's high costs

A diverse and broad group of health care, state and legislative officials and groups have come together to begin the difficult task of solving — to some degree — Wyoming’s high health costs and to try to find the Wyoming-specific solution that Gov. Mark Gordon has sought since he was a candidate in 2018.
The group morphed into its current form from one of Gordon’s coronavirus task forces, which the governor created in the early days of the pandemic, when hospitals were scrambling for protective gear and losing money by the truckload. Those problems have quieted as federal funds and support have propped up facilities, but Gordon has kept the task force together. The goal of the revamped task force, officials said, is to come up with legislative or policy solutions to send to Gordon and, through him, the Legislature.
The task is vast, and it’s too early in the work to talk potential solutions, those involved say. The group includes the state hospital and primary care associations, the medical society, officials from Gordon’s office and the departments of health and insurance, various legislators and representatives from the state’s health care licensing boards, among others.
The task force established four priorities, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s spokesman: “Determine the available services in Wyoming; determine the service priorities that are needed for the state and to look at accessibility of service priorities within specific geographic areas; determine what factors are driving the high health care costs; and the fourth was look at what some solutions might be to providing equitable, affordable access to high-risk populations.”
For followers of health policy discussion in Wyoming, none of this is new. State legislators and policy analysts within the Health Department have talked for a couple of years about access to physicians, whether every county needs every service, why health costs are so high and what solutions might be. Some ideas floated — emphasis on “floated” — include the state subsidizing primary and emergent care services at the county level while staying hands-off on shoppable services, like joint replacements. Another, of course, is Medicaid expansion, a relatively cheap way to bring care to 19,000 Wyomingites while potentially lowering costs. That has been unable to establish even a beachhead within the Legislature.
Pearlman said everything was on the table, even an examination of what a single-payer system would look like in Wyoming, as well as a discussion about Wyoming’s payer mix — who pays for what services: private insurance or a federal program like Medicaid and Medicare. Wyoming’s private market is dominated almost entirely by Blue Cross Blue Shield, while Cigna provides insurance for state employees. Naturally there will be discussions on telemedicine — which has been supercharged during the pandemic — as well as what social problems drive adverse health effects. Access to care is a primary concern of the primary care association, said Jan Cartwright, its executive director.
The group has been meeting since July, and the early conversations have been largely educational, said Jen Davis, a policy adviser to Gordon, so that all members of the task force are on the same level of knowledge. The primary goal, once all that’s sorted, is to address cost, with access behind it.
Cost is the tangled mass at the center of Wyoming’s health care woes. Tugging one thread leads to another that’s wrapped around it. Take, for instance, care leaving the state. As much as a quarter of prospective health care leaves Wyoming each year, costing hospitals here hundreds of millions of dollars. That forces costs to go up, to account for those needing shoppable services — like hip and knee replacements — going elsewhere, where they’re cheaper. So you have to lower prices, in other words, to incentivize insurers and individuals to stay here. But how do you do that when care keeps leaving the state?
On top of that, there are so few people in Wyoming that it’s difficult to support specialties that could keep people in their communities. MRI machines cost more for a small hospital that buys one versus a giant system that buys 10. So facilities have to charge more to account for fewer patients utilizing those specialists and equipment.
What’s more — there’s always more in health care — what role does access play in this? Does a person living in Evanston travel to get a knee replacement because it’s cheaper or because they can’t don’t have access to specialists close to home?
“Why are costs so much higher? Again, do we have too many MRI machines and that drives our costs up?” Davis asked. “Volume of patients across state lines — (it’s) really tightly knitted together.”
It gets all the more difficult when you consider how much is out of the state’s hands because of federal regulations and laws. Take Wyoming’s efforts to rein in air ambulance costs. The Health Department attempted to expand Medicaid to all people in Wyoming for the purpose of covering air transports while giving the state government wider regulatory latitude. That got shot down by the feds because it apparently ran afoul of federal Medicaid rules; the plan was needed in the first place because of a separate federal law. Now the state is left where it was before.
Then factor in the Affordable Care Act, which could disappear in the next two months. Whatever you think of it, it’s a massive law that’s overhauled virtually every facet of American health care. If it disappeared tomorrow, thousands would lose care in Wyoming and many, many more would risk losing insurance.
Of course, there’s also the state budget woes — how can you spend money on innovative solutions when you don’t have money to support a relatively inexpensive elder care program?
Josh Hannes, the vice president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said his group was interested in Medicaid expansion — a joint federal-state program — and would also support 1332 waivers, which is effectively approval by the federal government to explore innovative solutions. But he, too, acknowledged that the federal government has a massive hand in deciding the future of health care.
“The federal government is a large player in health care costs,” he said. “Not all of this is a state policy decision. That’s why this group is together. We’re trying to figure out what we can we do as a state locally, either through policy or re-shuffling services or resources. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”
“The focus here is really — really has to be Wyoming and what Wyoming can do, outside of the federal impact — there’s only some factors that we can control and some we can’t,” Davis said. “A lot of the focus is on the factors that we can control and can address because so much is out of our hands. The other piece is (Gordon’s) idea of innovation is driven in part by the idea that because our population is smaller, we may have an opportunity to be a little more nimble.”
Gordon has repeatedly touted his belief that a state-specific solution is out there. More than 18 months into his administration, the state has lost its fight for an air ambulance plan and an effort to look at importing drugs from Canada died before the study even started. What does being nimble mean when dealing with an albatross like health care?
“I think that’s what this group is trying to solve,” Davis said. “I don’t know what that looks like. I do know we’re trying not to go for the status quo here, and that’s the goal.”
For their part, the groups involved are upbeat. After years of studying the issues — and studying, and studying — there’s energy to finally do something.
“There are a lot of folks who are saying, ‘What are we actually going to make happen, otherwise why are we doing this?’” said Kevin Bohnenblust, the executive director of the state board of medicine. “It’s going to be getting ideas for the governor, his administration including the Department of Health. ... Knowing that the purse is empty or close to it. Are there things we can do? We don’t have to have the silver bullet that cures everything. This is going to be an incremental approach. This is going to be a long-term situation because we didn’t get here overnight, and we’re not going to get out of it overnight.”
