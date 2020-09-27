Gov. Mark Gordon builds broad health care task force to tackle Wyoming's high costs

“The federal government is a large player in health care costs,” he said. “Not all of this is a state policy decision. That’s why this group is together. We’re trying to figure out what we can we do as a state locally, either through policy or re-shuffling services or resources. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

“The focus here is really — really has to be Wyoming and what Wyoming can do, outside of the federal impact — there’s only some factors that we can control and some we can’t,” Davis said. “A lot of the focus is on the factors that we can control and can address because so much is out of our hands. The other piece is (Gordon’s) idea of innovation is driven in part by the idea that because our population is smaller, we may have an opportunity to be a little more nimble.”

Gordon has repeatedly touted his belief that a state-specific solution is out there. More than 18 months into his administration, the state has lost its fight for an air ambulance plan and an effort to look at importing drugs from Canada died before the study even started. What does being nimble mean when dealing with an albatross like health care?

“I think that’s what this group is trying to solve,” Davis said. “I don’t know what that looks like. I do know we’re trying not to go for the status quo here, and that’s the goal.”