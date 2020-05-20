Gov. Mark Gordon: 'We don’t want to lose the ground we've gained'

Speaking shortly after the fourth announcement of a Wyoming coronavirus-related death in five days, Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday urged residents to follow guidelines designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
"If we become complacent, we could well see more people getting sick and we would hate that," Gordon said. "We don’t want to lose the ground we've gained."
Gordon delivered the remarks a day after Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, said an influx of new cases in the Casper area "correlates really well" with people not taking seriously the recommendations put in place to stem the virus' spread. Gordon, who wore a lowered mask while speaking, made reference to Dowell's comments early in the press conference.
The governor stressed the importance of wearing masks in public, which he called a sign of respect and a way to prevent a person with the virus from unintentionally spreading it. He also urged residents to continue to use social distancing.
"It's important that we try to keep this pandemic at bay," Gordon told reporters.
To date, Wyoming has recorded 596 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 191 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In the past eight days, Natrona County has confirmed 15 new cases of the virus after going three weeks without a case.
Eleven Wyoming residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
To limit the virus' spread, Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.
Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions. And on May 15, the state allowed an order limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less was allowed to expire in favor of one setting the limit at 25.
The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.