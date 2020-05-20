Gov. Mark Gordon: 'We don’t want to lose the ground we've gained'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Speaking shortly after the fourth announcement of a Wyoming coronavirus-related death in five days, Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday urged residents to follow guidelines designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"If we become complacent, we could well see more people getting sick and we would hate that," Gordon said. "We don’t want to lose the ground we've gained."

Gordon delivered the remarks a day after Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, said an influx of new cases in the Casper area "correlates really well" with people not taking seriously the recommendations put in place to stem the virus' spread. Gordon, who wore a lowered mask while speaking, made reference to Dowell's comments early in the press conference.

The governor stressed the importance of wearing masks in public, which he called a sign of respect and a way to prevent a person with the virus from unintentionally spreading it. He also urged residents to continue to use social distancing.

"It's important that we try to keep this pandemic at bay," Gordon told reporters.