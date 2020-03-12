Governor advises against large gatherings to minimize coronavirus spread

Just as he told media Wednesday, Dowell sought to reassure Casper that health officials here were prepared to absorb any cases. That preparation includes acknowledging that more cases are a near certainty, though there were no other suspected or confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon.

Another crucial piece, which Dowell has also repeatedly hit on, is how doctors and individuals here should handle potential cases. Dowell said that if you suspect you may have coronavirus, you should call your provider and you should not go into the emergency room with coronavirus symptoms -- fever, cough, shortness of breath -- unless you were in significant distress and having trouble breathing.

Dowell said there was much that's still unknown about the virus, which has killed several thousand people worldwide and infected nearly 1,500 in the United States, according to the New York Times. For instance, it's unclear just how contagious it is, relative to other diseases. But it appears "fairly contagious," he said. Some people appear to have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and still carry -- and can spread -- the virus.