Governor declares state of emergency in Wyoming

Wyoming still only has one confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. There are more than 137,000 cases globally; in the U.S., there are more than 1,600 cases and more than 40 deaths.

In his executive order, Gordon wrote that "this situation may become too large in scope to be handled by the normal county and local government services."

The order will ensure the state's health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, will have the authority to address large-scale health challenges facing the state, according to an announcement from the governor's office. It also means some small businesses in Wyoming will be eligible for emergency Small Business Administration loans.

Gordon said he was directing the head of the state's homeland security office to "take all appropriate and necessary actions, including but not limited to, the partial or full mobilization of homeland security organizations and personnel in response to this actual public health emergency to insure the furnishing of adequately trained and equipped forces of homeland security personnel in time of need."

The order also directs the the head of the state national guard to deploy active duty members of the guard to help Wyoming municipalities "where there is a threat or danger to the public health."