Governor declares state of emergency in Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency in Wyoming on Friday afternoon, just days after Colorado and Montana took similar steps and as the novel coronavirus continues its spread nationwide.
"Although we have only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming, I have taken this action to ensure we are prepared in the event additional steps need to be taken,” Gordon said. South Dakota, which has had several cases and at least one death, also declared a state of emergency Friday. “We continue to be most concerned about our state’s elderly and vulnerable populations and want to ensure we are taking all necessary steps to address what we may face going forward.”
The executive order allows Gordon to activate the Wyoming National Guard if necessary, as well as to unlock federal funding for businesses. Gordon said Thursday that the state will receive $4.5 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after Congress passed a coronavirus aid bill.
Gordon will host a press conference at 4 p.m. Friday. It's his third such gaggle in a week; on Thursday, he told media that he was recommending against gatherings of more than 250 people.
Wyoming still only has one confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. There are more than 137,000 cases globally; in the U.S., there are more than 1,600 cases and more than 40 deaths.
In his executive order, Gordon wrote that "this situation may become too large in scope to be handled by the normal county and local government services."
The order will ensure the state's health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, will have the authority to address large-scale health challenges facing the state, according to an announcement from the governor's office. It also means some small businesses in Wyoming will be eligible for emergency Small Business Administration loans.
Gordon said he was directing the head of the state's homeland security office to "take all appropriate and necessary actions, including but not limited to, the partial or full mobilization of homeland security organizations and personnel in response to this actual public health emergency to insure the furnishing of adequately trained and equipped forces of homeland security personnel in time of need."
The order also directs the the head of the state national guard to deploy active duty members of the guard to help Wyoming municipalities "where there is a threat or danger to the public health."
Gordon's declaration came shortly after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a federal emergency.
Responses across the state of Wyoming to COVID-19 have been swift over the past 24 hours. After the first -- and thus far only -- confirmed case of the disease was announced Wednesday night, Natrona County health officials ordered the cancellation of the state basketball tournament in Casper.
The University of Wyoming announced it was extending its spring break by a week and that it was preparing to move classes online. Several community colleges, including Casper College, have also extended their spring breaks and are more definitively planning to temporarily cease all in-person coursework.
Health officials, both in Casper and statewide, have urged calm, though they have also acknowledged the disease will almost certainly spread. There are 2,700 or so testing kits under the control of the state Department of Health, though there are shortages of certain equipment needed to transport samples to the lab.
Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer and an infectious disease expert, has urged Casperites not to flood the emergency room if they experience the virus' symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who has symptoms and has either traveled to a virus hot spot or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive should get in touch with their primary care physician over the phone.
There is currently no treatment, cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Most people who contract the disease -- more than 80 percent -- will experience only mild symptoms, if any at all. However, those people who experience serious respiratory and breathing problems are urged to go to the ER. But they are also asked to give hospitals a call ahead of time so the facilities can prepare for their arrival.
An hour before Gordon's announcement, city and county leaders in Casper gave a news conference in which they said there are no new or confirmed cases in Wyoming. They reiterated what health officials have said for several days, that the state has no plans to institute widespread testing.