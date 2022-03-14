Governor ends COVID-19 public health emergency

Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order ending the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency, his office announced Monday.

At the same time, Gordon signed a second order that his office said will allow working nurses time to get licensed in the state.

“Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” he said in a statement. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is not.

“There is one lingering concern – Wyoming’s shortage of healthcare workers,” he continued. “This shortage includes nurses, and has existed long-before COVID and was only exacerbated by the pandemic.”

His order pertaining to nurse staffing went into effect Monday and will remain so for 60 days.

Gordon issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Wyoming on March 13, 2020, two days after the first case was identified here in a Sheridan County resident. The order directed the Office of Homeland Security, the Adjutant General and the Wyoming Department of Health to mobilize resources to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis.

After a spike caused by the omicron variant, COVID-19 has been on the decline in Wyoming. On Sunday, the state’s hospitals were treating 23 COVID-19 patients. That number peaked at nearly 250 in October.

Cases in Wyoming have also fallen off dramatically following a spike driven by the omicron variant. In late January, the state’s seven-day average for lab confirmed cases topped 1,000. It’s now under 40.

Gordon’s announcement was not a surprise. He said last month that the public health emergency would run out in mid-March.

That earlier announcement said that the majority of Wyomingites will not be impacted by the end of the state’s public health emergency (the state’s declaration covers different areas from its national counterpart, which is still in effect).

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0