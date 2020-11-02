Governor may have been exposed to COVID-19 at event attended by White House official

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a meeting last week that was also attended by a White House coronavirus official. Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, who was also at the event, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gordon's office announced his "potential exposure" to someone who had tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, and spokesman Michael Pearlman confirmed that meeting in question was a Wednesday event at the Wind River Hotel and Casino at which Dr. Deborah Birx, the pandemic response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, stressed the need for individuals to change their behavior to stem the virus's spread. The hotel is located on the Wind River Reservation.
Spoonhunter's positive test was also announced Monday afternoon. Pearlman said the two announcements are related.
The chairman is experiencing mild symptoms and has quarantined himself, the tribe said Monday. Those who were in close contact with him are also being tested and quarantined as needed.
Everyone was wearing masks throughout the meeting, the governor's office news release said.
Gordon took a rapid COVID-19 test at the Laramie County Health Department after learning of his possible exposure Monday, and the test came back negative. He is still awaiting the results of a second test, and is self-quarantining for two weeks from the exposure — until Nov. 11.
"The Governor is appreciative of the preventative measures taken by the hosts of the meeting," the announcement said.
Spoonhunter's positive test was conducted at Wind River Community & Family Health Care.
“Like many of our Arapaho brothers and sisters, this virus is now impacting my family,” Spoonhunter said in a statement. “Testing positive for COVID-19 is a scary experience, but I am in consultation with the Tribal medical team and am grateful my symptoms remain mild. I’ll continue doing the Tribe’s important work while remaining isolated, and am confident I’ll fully recover with rest and the passage of time.
The news comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming. Wyoming is experiencing one of the nation's highest daily rates for new cases per 100,000 residents, with records for active cases breaking daily.
On the Wind River Reservation — home to many of Fremont County's state-worst 16 deaths — numbers have risen similarly, with local medical official urging community members to stay home whenever possible to avoid spreading the virus.
"I know we are all tired of this but, everyone needs to be part of the solution and not part of the problem," Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer of Wind River Family and Community Health Care, wrote in a social media post last week.
Spoonhunter stressed a similar sentiment in a statement Monday morning.
“I urge my fellow Members to take this virus seriously," he wrote. "Wyoming, Fremont County and Indian Country are seeing a surge in cases, so it is critical people continue to wear a facial mask, avoid crowds and stay home whenever they don’t feel well. The next six to 12 weeks are going to be very difficult, but I know we can get through this together.”
