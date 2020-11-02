Governor may have been exposed to COVID-19 at event attended by White House official

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a meeting last week that was also attended by a White House coronavirus official. Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, who was also at the event, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gordon's office announced his "potential exposure" to someone who had tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, and spokesman Michael Pearlman confirmed that meeting in question was a Wednesday event at the Wind River Hotel and Casino at which Dr. Deborah Birx, the pandemic response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, stressed the need for individuals to change their behavior to stem the virus's spread. The hotel is located on the Wind River Reservation.

Spoonhunter's positive test was also announced Monday afternoon. Pearlman said the two announcements are related.

The chairman is experiencing mild symptoms and has quarantined himself, the tribe said Monday. Those who were in close contact with him are also being tested and quarantined as needed.