Green River joins in sewage testing effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Green River is joining a group of cities in monitoring sewage for presence of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, the city council voted to approve a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health to monitor sewage for the virus. The health department is providing up to $28,000 in funding from the federal CARES Act for sampling and testing.

Testing sewage for evidence of the coronavirus isn’t new to Wyoming. In April, Teton County started sending samples to MIT for testing as it allows scientists and health officers the ability to track the disease.

The concentration of coronavirus found in human waste gives health officials an understanding of how prevalent COVID-19 is within a city, as well as a loose idea of the number of people infected.

“This is something a lot of states are doing,” Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said. “It’s actually becoming quite common.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0