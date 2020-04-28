Gyms, salons, barbershops to reopen Friday after Wyoming eases restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Barbershops, nail salons and gyms can all reopen with restrictions later this week, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday, marking the first step taken by the state to begin unwinding some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those businesses, and others such as hair salons, tattoo parlors and cosmetologists, will be allowed to reopen Friday — with certain conditions.

Under the revised orders, day cares can now begin accepting all children, rather than only kids whose parents are essential workers. Restaurants can allow up to five people inside at a time to pick up food, though in-person dining is still prohibited.

"These new orders start our process of getting this part of Wyoming’s economy up and running again,” Gordon said in an announcement. “We have asked Wyoming citizens to make sacrifices over the past five weeks and they have responded. I want to thank these businesses for playing such an important role in our initial battle with COVID-19. Easing the restrictions on these businesses at this time is prudent and gets us one step closer to a return to normal.”