Haven finalizes plans for new shelter, nearly quadrupling capacity

Haven announced this week that its new shelter will more than double the amount of people it can serve and will have space for other organizations helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The new shelter, which is scheduled for groundbreaking sometime this spring, is planned to have 30 bedrooms with 40 beds, according to Erica Aytes Coyle, the executive director of the nonprofit.

When social distancing isn’t necessary, the current Haven shelter capacity is 12 people. With social distancing, it maxes out at 5 individuals or family units.

“This feels like a real turning point for not only Haven’s history, but for how our community is taking ownership of the issue,” Coyle said. “We programmatically as an organization have been working over the past decade to really mobilize the community in addressing intimate-partner violence, but with this new facility we’ll actually have the space that neighbors, friends, family members can easily interact with the org, support survivors and help us find the path forward to a future without violence.”

Other features of the new shelter include a community garden, spaces for the Bozeman community to come together for programs, a state-of-the-art security system and spaces for survivors to visit with family and friends.