Health care worker in Fremont County tests positive for COVID-19, others potentially exposed

At least one health care worker in Fremont County has tested positive for the coronavirus, a county official said Thursday, with other staff members and residents at the facility also potentially having been exposed.

The county announced the cases in a Thursday news release. Mike Jones, the Fremont County Coronavirus Unified Command spokesman and a county commissioner, said in a follow-up call that the new case was at Riverton's Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness.

All staff members are being tested for the virus after “potential exposures” to the virus, Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee said in the release.

Gee said state and county health workers are conducting contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine orders have been given. About 200 staff members and residents have been tested since Wednesday, with results expected by Monday, Jones said.

“We will be awaiting these results over the next few days,” Gee said in the release. “This is an important reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still actively circulating both in the county and the state, so vigilance is important.”

No other details were immediately available, but Jones said the facility had taken steps like quarantining residents and restricting access.