Health Department hits pause on adding more vaccines to required list amid pandemic

Citing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health has withdrawn a proposal to add a new vaccine to the required list for school children.

The Health Department announced the change Thursday. The proposed changes would've made the meningococcal vaccine -- which protects against what an expert called a "devastating" and life-threatening disease -- a requirement for attendance in public schools. The proposal would've also clarified other school requirements and provider agreements.

The department said in its statement that it would reintroduce the proposal "at an appropriate time in a manner that considers the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response."

"With (the pandemic) consideration in mind, as well as ... hearing concerns from our school partners we did not feel this was the right time to implement a new school requirement," Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email. "We feel strongly the meningococcal vaccine together with the ACIP-recommended vaccines are extremely important. They help protect individuals and also our loved ones and our communities as a whole."