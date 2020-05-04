Health Department OKs outdoor dining in Natrona County, with restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time in weeks, Natrona County residents can now eat at restaurants, albeit only in outdoor settings and with social distancing restrictions, after the state approved a request from health officials here.

Natrona County "has had a flat and stable number of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 with the last reported positive confirmed on April 23, 2020," Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell wrote in his request to Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's top health official.

He added that after reviewing data about the virus's presence here, "an incremental loosening of the current statewide orders is prudent and warranted."

The variance order loosens state restrictions that still require in-person dining be prohibited at restaurants.

Under the new requirements, patrons can eat outdoors as long as tables are limited to six or fewer, "preferably of the same household"; tables must be six feet apart; there must be signage reminding people to stay apart; staff must wear face coverings at all times; cups, lids, napkins and straws have to be handled to patrons by staff; only dedicated staff can clear and sanitize tables; there is no buffet or similar-style servings; and all playgrounds are closed.