Health Department takes over children's insurance program, saving Wyoming more than $10 million

The Wyoming Department of Health will begin running a program to provide Medicaid to low-income children, which will save the state and federal government more than $10 million.

Previously, the program — which supplies insurance to 3,300 children statewide — was administered and run by Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest insurer. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill allowing the Health Department and its Medicaid division to run the program itself, which will save the state money and cut out the middle man.

That’s especially important in a time of tightening budget cuts. The Health Department will shoulder a significant cut in the next year, one that will exceed $100 million in all. The decision to move to state control of the program will save the state more than $3.6 million and the federal government more than $6.8 million. Though the Health Department’s adoption of the program will save money, it was in part precipitated by the fact that no insurer apparently submitted a bid to administer it.

“Overall we expect a smooth transition for both our Kid Care CHIP providers and for the program’s clients,” Teri Green, who runs the state Medicaid program, said in a statement.