Health department warns of germs from live poultry

As spring comes around, the Wyoming Department of Health reminds people that baby birds can carry germs, even when they look clean and healthy.

Baby poultry are a common source of Salmonella, a bacterial disease that can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and other symptoms.

Some people, such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, have increased risk for severe symptoms.

Wyoming regularly sees cases of Salmonellosis in humans from contact with live poultry, particularly during the spring.

“People in Wyoming are regularly infected with Salmonella as part of larger, multistate outbreaks involving baby poultry,” Matthew Peterson, the health department’s surveillance epidemiologist, said. “It happens every year.”

People can get infected if they put their hands in or near their mouths after touching birds, Peterson added. There are also germs in bird cages and coops.

The health department recommends children under 5, elderly people and those with weak immune systems to refrain from touching chicks or other live poultry. People should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when they do handle live birds.

People should also avoid eating or drinking around live poultry or letting birds in their homes and in areas where food or drink is prepared. Any equipment or materials used to care for poultry, such as cages or feed and water containers, should be cleaned.

Wyoming is also seeing avian influenza spread among domestic and wild birds. The health department recommends that bird owners follow guidance from the Wyoming Livestock Board on preventing exposure to the influenza and report symptoms among their birds to a veterinarian.

Hunters should dress game birds in the field, wear gloves and wash their hands with soap and water afterwards. Others are encouraged to avoid contact with wild birds if possible.

